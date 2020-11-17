Walgreens Wins 2020 Citizens Award for Get a Shot. Give a Shot. Program

Walgreens announced today that the company has won the “Health and Wellness” category in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2020 Citizens Awards. The annual awards highlight how businesses are helping solve today’s greatest challenges and spearheading the transformation to a strong, healthy and sustainable future.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Walgreens was recognized for Get a Shot. Give a Shot., the company’s eight-year collaboration with the United Nations Foundation, which has helped provide close to 60 million lifesaving vaccines to children in need around the world. For each immunization given at a Walgreens or Duane Reade store or clinic, Walgreens donates the value of an immunization to the UN Foundation’s Shot@Life campaign.

“The collaboration between Walgreens and the UN Foundation demonstrates the power of partnership to maximize impact and reach,” said Marc DeCourcey, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “It’s an honor to showcase their work to build stronger, healthier communities around the world.”

Walgreens has pledged to help provide an accumulated total of 100 million vaccines by 2024, through Get a Shot. Give a Shot. Click here to read more about the impact of the program.

“Walgreens is honored to receive this award, which would not be possible without the support of our patients, customers and team members. Together, and in collaboration with the UN Foundation, this campaign has helped in reducing cases of measles and polio among some of the world’s most vulnerable populations, and furthers our efforts to promote the health and well-being of communities around the world,” said Alex Gourlay, co-chief operating officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), parent company of Walgreens.

Funds from Get a Shot. Give a Shot. are donated to Shot@Life to help provide vaccines for children in countries including Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, East Timor and Tanzania.

“I am thrilled to see Get a Shot. Give a Shot. recognized for its incredible impact,” said Elizabeth Cousens, president and chief executive officer of the United Nations Foundation. “Every child deserves a shot at a happy and healthy life, and we are proud to help provide lifesaving vaccines to millions of children around the world. It’s also a powerful example of what companies like Walgreens can achieve when they mobilize behind the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals – which will be central to how we recover from the current health crisis stronger.”