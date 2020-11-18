 

Embracer Group acquires Silent Games

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Amplifier Game Invest AB ("Amplifier"), has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Silent Games Ltd. ("Silent Games"). Silent Games is a UK based studio founded by Sally Blake and Joseph Rogers, experienced developers and award-winning mentors within the British game development scene. The acquisition marks the first investment by Amplifier in the British Isles, one of the strongest hubs for Game Development in the world.

"Silent Games embodies the kind of company we love to support. Highly creative game developers with a strong production background, fueled by passion and engagement, while remaining firmly connected with the local game development community allows us to commit fully to this venture" says Per-Arne Lundberg, CEO Amplifier Game Invest.

Background and rationale

Silent Games, founded in 2018, is a game development studio seated in Newcastle upon Tyne, one of northern England's foremost hubs for games and creative industries. With strong ties to game education at Teesside University, and a deep connection to the British Game Development community, Sally Blake and Joseph Rogers intend to be growing Silent Games from the current team of four persons into a 30 person strong studio over the coming years.

The team plans to build a series of games in a Universe of their own making, ideally suited for a long-lasting franchise, with the first game planned for a 2023 release. Through innovation in game design and co-operative multiplayer technologies, the games aim to allow players to unearth deep secrets of an ancient civilization while unraveling the strong narrative of the present.

"We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to work with Amplifier and the Embracer group building our brand new IP for PC and Console from the ground up. Our long-term partnership will allow for significant growth in Silent Games, and enable us to create a studio that is focused on securing and developing talent in the region for many years to come" says Sally Blake, CEO & Co-founder, Silent Games.

