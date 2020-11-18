 

OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces a Successful Capital Increase of € 18.6 M by Private Placement

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN AND SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS AN ADVERTISEMENT AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR PROSPECTUS EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER IN ANY JURISDICTION.

OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS (Euronext - FR0012127173 – OSE or the “Company), an integrated biotechnology company developing innovative immunotherapies, directly or through partnerships, for immune activation and regulation in immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announces the successful completion of its capital increase with the cancellation of preferential subscription rights through a private placement to 25 qualified French and international investors, including a large majority of new shareholders, and carried out by accelerated building of an order book, for an amount of € 18.6 million (the “Offering”).

Thanks to this capital raising, the Company reinforces its financial visibility until the first quarter of 2022.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement made by the Company on Monday, November 16 at 8 am CET.

"We would like to thank the new shareholders who participated in this capital raise as well as the existing shareholders who continue to support the evolving business strategy of OSE Immunotherapeutics. This is a key milestone for the Company allowing us to create additional value by bringing more products to the clinic to be developed by our expert R&D teams. This new funding reinforces our financial position and allows us to accelerate and expand our clinical stage portfolio with the launch of three programs:

- a Phase 2 study for FR-104 (anti CD28) in a niche indication.
 - the preparation of a clinical trial with OSE-230, the new monoclonal antibody driving resolution of chronic inflammation and
 - the preparation for clinical entry of CLEC-1, the novel “Don’t Eat Me” signal myeloid cell checkpoint target.

OSE Immunotherapeutics is at an inflection point and is well-positioned to become a key player in immunotherapy in the coming years. The new clinical programs to be built on this fundraising will complement our ongoing clinical trials of first-in-class products which include the positive results with Tedopi in Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) post checkpoint failure recently presented at ESMO, two partnered assets, OSE-127 (IL-7R) and OSE-172 (SIRPα-CD47), that are currently in clinical trials and CoVepit, our COVID-19 vaccine, due to start its clinical trial in Q1 2021." declared Alexis Peyroles, CEO of OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS.

