 

UPM has applied for the listing of its first green bond to Euronext Dublin

UPM-Kymmene Corporation       Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange)        18 November 2020 at 12:20 EET

UPM has applied for the listing of its first green bond to Euronext Dublin

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has today applied for listing of a EUR 750 million Green Bond under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme to Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin.

The bond has a maturity of 8 years and will bear an annual fixed coupon of 0.125%. The net cash proceeds will be used for financing and/or refinancing of Eligible Projects and Assets under UPM’s Green Finance Framework.

The bond is rated BBB by Standard & Poor’s and Baa1 by Moody’s.

The EMTN programme’s base prospectus and the Green Finance Framework are available on UPM’s website at www.upm.com/investors/upm-as-an-investment/debt/.

For further information please contact:
Kenneth Råman, SVP, Treasury and Risk Management, UPM, tel. +358 400 477 287
Sami Lundgren, VP, Responsibility, UPM, tel. +358 40 580 0910

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

Disclaimer
The information contained in this release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy securities of UPM-Kymmene Corporation in any jurisdiction and the information contained herein may not be distributed or published in any jurisdiction or under any circumstances in which it is not authorized or is unlawful. In particular, this release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to buy or subscribe for, securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, South Africa or Japan. Any securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

In the United Kingdom, the information in this release may be distributed only to, and may be directed at, (a) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (b) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and other persons to whom it may be lawfully communicated, falling within Article 49(1) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,700 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.2 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


Disclaimer

