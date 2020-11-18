 

Alcoa Earns Recognition in Annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Alcoa announced today its inclusion in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, the world’s leading provider of ratings that evaluate publicly listed companies against environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are the longest-running benchmarks to assess the sustainability performance of the world’s largest companies. Only the most sustainable companies in each industry are considered for inclusion on the list. Alcoa is in the materials category of the North American index.

“This designation continues to validate the important work we do to embed sustainability across our entire business and all of our operations, from responsibly mining bauxite to producing sustainable aluminum,” said Sonya Elam Harden, Alcoa’s Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer. “We are honored to be named once again in this annual listing, which aligns with our corporate strategy to advance sustainably.”

In addition to its inclusion in the annual DJSI, Alcoa has locations across its three product segments certified to standards from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, which provides validation and traceability of responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum. Alcoa also offers a comprehensive brand of sustainable materials through its Sustana line of products, including the world’s first low-carbon alumina brand, EcoSource, introduced earlier this year.

Learn more about Alcoa’s economic, social and environmental progress from our 2019 Sustainability Report at www.alcoa.com/sustainability.

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.

Alcoa Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alcoa Earns Recognition in Annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Alcoa announced today its inclusion in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, the world’s leading provider of ratings that evaluate publicly listed companies against environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The Dow Jones …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:10 Uhr
goldinvest.de: FYI Resources nennt erstmals Details zum JV-Fahrplan mit Alcoa
13.11.20
William F. Oplinger, Alcoa’s EVP and CFO, to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference
27.10.20
FYI Resources: Testlauf der HPA-Pilotanlage schlägt Erwartungen erneut
19.10.20
goldinvest.de: Alcoa-Investoren fordern grüne Agenda für Aluminium-Produktion