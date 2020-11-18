 

Institutional Investor Ranks Five9 CEO, CFO and Investor Relations #1 in All-America Executive Team 2021 Midcap in 6 of the 8 Ranked Categories

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced its executive and investor relations leadership were named to Institutional Investor’s prestigious 2021 All-America Executive Team Midcap.

Overall ranking in software sector:

  • “Best CEO” category: Ranked 1st - Rowan Trollope, Five9 CEO
  • “Best CFO” category: Ranked 1st - Barry Zwarenstein, Five9 CFO
  • “Best Investor Relations” category: Ranked 1st - Five9
  • “Investor Day” category: Ranked 1st - Five9
  • “Financially Material ESG Disclosures” category: Ranked 1st - Five9
  • “Communication of Strategy and Risk Management Amid COVID-19" category: Ranked 1st - Five9

Institutional Investor is the industry’s most trusted source for research and rankings among top analysts and portfolio managers. For the 2021 ranking, the company collected the opinions of 1,125 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts and 257 sell-side analysts.

“We are honored to be recognized in Institutional Investor’s annual executive study as the top-ranking company in not just one but six of the listed categories,” said Rowan Trollope, Five9 CEO. “This is a true testament to the work and due diligence of our Five9 investor relations team guided by our trusted CFO, Barry Zwarenstein. Thank you to our investors and the sell-side community for this acknowledgement.”

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

