Institutional Investor Ranks Five9 CEO, CFO and Investor Relations #1 in All-America Executive Team 2021 Midcap in 6 of the 8 Ranked Categories

“Best CEO” category: Ranked 1 st - Rowan Trollope, Five9 CEO

- Rowan Trollope, Five9 CEO “Best CFO” category: Ranked 1 st - Barry Zwarenstein, Five9 CFO

- Barry Zwarenstein, Five9 CFO “Best Investor Relations” category: Ranked 1 st - Five9

- Five9 “Investor Day” category: Ranked 1 st - Five9

- Five9 “Financially Material ESG Disclosures” category: Ranked 1 st - Five9

- Five9 “Communication of Strategy and Risk Management Amid COVID-19" category: Ranked 1st - Five9

Institutional Investor is the industry’s most trusted source for research and rankings among top analysts and portfolio managers. For the 2021 ranking, the company collected the opinions of 1,125 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts and 257 sell-side analysts.

“We are honored to be recognized in Institutional Investor’s annual executive study as the top-ranking company in not just one but six of the listed categories,” said Rowan Trollope, Five9 CEO. “This is a true testament to the work and due diligence of our Five9 investor relations team guided by our trusted CFO, Barry Zwarenstein. Thank you to our investors and the sell-side community for this acknowledgement.”

