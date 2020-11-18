Stoke Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering in which it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, up to 2,500,000 shares of its common stock. In addition, Stoke intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Stoke. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers in the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as passive bookrunners in the offering.