MVB Financial Corp. Names W. Marston Becker as New Board Member

“Marty Becker is a seasoned executive with 35 years of experience including CEO and chairman leadership positions in insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage organizations in the U.S. and internationally, as well as insurance-related private equity, advisory and investment banking roles. Marty is a welcome addition to MVB’s Board of Directors,” said David Alvarez, Chairman, MVB Financial Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB” or “MVB Financial”) (Nasdaq: MVBF) has announced the appointment of W. Marston “Marty” Becker as a Member of the Board.

Mr. Becker is immediate past Chairman of the Board of QBE Insurance Group (“QBE”), a top 15 global property and casualty insurer. QBE is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and writes over $15 billion of annual premiums through operations on five continents. He was appointed to the Board in 2013, became Chair in 2014 and served until March 2020.

“Marty Becker’s extensive experience on boards of public, private and non-profit entities in a variety of industries give him a unique perspective of value to MVB as we continue to grow,” said Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, MVB Financial Corp. “I look forward to working with Marty as a trusted partner on the financial frontier.”

Mr. Becker served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Alterra Capital Holdings Limited (“Alterra”), and its predecessors from 2006 to 2013. Alterra, acquired in 2013 by Markel Corporation, was a global specialty insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda. Mr. Becker joined Alterra’s predecessor Max Capital Group Ltd. in 2006 as Chairman and CEO, having been a director since 2004. Prior to that, he led the restructuring and wind-down of Trenwick Group Ltd.; served as non-executive chairman of Hales & Company; was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orion Capital Corporation, an NYSE-listed company with assets exceeding $4 billion; served as President and CEO of DPIC Companies, an Orion Capital subsidiary; was President and CEO of McDonough Caperton Insurance Group; and worked with the public accounting firm of Ernst & Young.

Mr. Becker serves on a variety of corporate boards in the financial services, manufacturing and non-profit sectors: director of Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS); director of Encova Mutual Insurance in Columbus, Ohio; director of Amynta Group in New York City; director of Dorado Insurance in Hamilton, Bermuda; Advisory Board member of private equity funds American Securities, Cohesive Capital and Madison Dearborn Partners; director of The Mountain Companies of Parkersburg, West Virginia; member of the Board of Governors of West Virginia University; director of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce; current Chair of the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences.