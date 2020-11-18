 

MVB Financial Corp. Names W. Marston Becker as New Board Member

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 22:30  |  59   |   |   

The Board of Directors of MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB” or “MVB Financial”) (Nasdaq: MVBF) has announced the appointment of W. Marston “Marty” Becker as a Member of the Board.

“Marty Becker is a seasoned executive with 35 years of experience including CEO and chairman leadership positions in insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage organizations in the U.S. and internationally, as well as insurance-related private equity, advisory and investment banking roles. Marty is a welcome addition to MVB’s Board of Directors,” said David Alvarez, Chairman, MVB Financial Board of Directors.

Mr. Becker is immediate past Chairman of the Board of QBE Insurance Group (“QBE”), a top 15 global property and casualty insurer. QBE is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and writes over $15 billion of annual premiums through operations on five continents. He was appointed to the Board in 2013, became Chair in 2014 and served until March 2020.

“Marty Becker’s extensive experience on boards of public, private and non-profit entities in a variety of industries give him a unique perspective of value to MVB as we continue to grow,” said Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, MVB Financial Corp. “I look forward to working with Marty as a trusted partner on the financial frontier.”

Mr. Becker served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Alterra Capital Holdings Limited (“Alterra”), and its predecessors from 2006 to 2013. Alterra, acquired in 2013 by Markel Corporation, was a global specialty insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda. Mr. Becker joined Alterra’s predecessor Max Capital Group Ltd. in 2006 as Chairman and CEO, having been a director since 2004. Prior to that, he led the restructuring and wind-down of Trenwick Group Ltd.; served as non-executive chairman of Hales & Company; was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orion Capital Corporation, an NYSE-listed company with assets exceeding $4 billion; served as President and CEO of DPIC Companies, an Orion Capital subsidiary; was President and CEO of McDonough Caperton Insurance Group; and worked with the public accounting firm of Ernst & Young.

Mr. Becker serves on a variety of corporate boards in the financial services, manufacturing and non-profit sectors: director of Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS); director of Encova Mutual Insurance in Columbus, Ohio; director of Amynta Group in New York City; director of Dorado Insurance in Hamilton, Bermuda; Advisory Board member of private equity funds American Securities, Cohesive Capital and Madison Dearborn Partners; director of The Mountain Companies of Parkersburg, West Virginia; member of the Board of Governors of West Virginia University; director of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce; current Chair of the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences.

Seite 1 von 3
MVB Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MVB Financial Corp. Names W. Marston Becker as New Board Member The Board of Directors of MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB” or “MVB Financial”) (Nasdaq: MVBF) has announced the appointment of W. Marston “Marty” Becker as a Member of the Board. “Marty Becker is a seasoned executive with 35 years of experience including …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:35 Uhr
MVB Financial Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
17.11.20
MVB Financial Corp. Commences Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $45.0 Million of its Common Stock
02.11.20
MVB Financial Corp. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results with a 50% Increase in Net Income, a 134% Increase in Noninterest-Bearing Deposits, and a 25% Increase In Tangible Book Value from Previous Year