QIWI Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Highlights

Total Net Revenue increased 11% to RUB 6,637 million ($83.3 million)

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue increased 11% to RUB 6,108 million ($76.7 million)

Adjusted EBITDA increased 60% to RUB 4,020 million ($50.4 million)

Adjusted Net Profit increased 73% to RUB 3,275 million ($41.1 million), or RUB 52.49 per diluted share

Payment Services Segment Net Profit increased 11% to RUB 3,633 million ($45.6 million) or RUB 58.21 per diluted share

Total Payment Services volume increased 11% to RUB 435.4 billion ($5.5 billion)

“Today I’m glad to share our third quarter 2020 financial results. This quarter we continued to demonstrate strong performance in our Payment Services segment and Other projects. Our Payment Services segment showed solid dynamics and delivered 11% segment net revenue growth supported by several factors including high density of sport events as well as growth of our strategic self-employed stream. This quarter we also successfully closed the Sovest sale transaction and concluded the wind down of Rocketbank which has reshaped our focus on core operations as well as projects that can be synergetic with our key products, consumer niches and competences,” said Boris Kim, QIWI’s chief executive officer. “Today we see increasing uncertainty related to among other things the spread of coronavirus and we closely monitor the situation as it evolves. This being said we continue to focus on optimizing and improving efficiency of our operations across all projects. Despite uncertainty and challenging economic and operational environment, we see diverse opportunities for growth in mid and long term and we believe that we are well positioned to continue expanding our business with the ultimate goal of securing our long-term growth prospects.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Total and Segment Net Revenues: Total Net Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RUB 6,637 million ($83.3 million), an increase of 11% compared with RUB 5,993 million in the prior year. The increase mainly resulted from Payment Services (PS) Segment Net Revenue growth and positive contribution of Rocketbank (RB) Segment as opposed to negative effect on Total Net Revenue for the same period of the previous year offset by Consumer Financial Services (CFS) Segment Net Revenue decline due to the sale of the SOVEST project.

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RUB 6,108 million ($76.7 million), an increase of 11% compared with RUB 5,484 million in the prior year.

PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue was RUB 5,303 million ($66.6 million), an increase of 13% compared with RUB 4,676 million in the prior year. PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue growth was predominantly driven by volume growth.

PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue, which is principally composed of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, revenue from overdrafts provided to agents, and advertising, was RUB 806 million ($10.1 million) compared with RUB 808 million in the prior year. Fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were RUB 506 million ($6.4 million) compared with RUB 484 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue excluding revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments decreased 7% compared with the same period in the prior year to RUB 300 million mainly due to lower interest revenue resulting primarily from lower CBR rate.

Corporate and Other Category (CO) Net Revenue includes: (i) net revenue from cash and settlement services related to the operations of the Tochka project1; (ii) net revenue from account receivable financing and digital bank guarantees products of Factoring PLUS project; (iii) net revenue from marketing solution products of Flocktory; and (iv) net revenue from other start-up projects. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020 Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue was RUB 449 million ($5.6 million) compared with RUB 268 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Category Net Revenue dynamics was driven primarily by the following factors:

Tochka Net Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RUB 126 million ($1.6 million) compared with RUB 199 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Tochka Net Revenue decline primarily resulted from a decrease in revenue generated from cash and settlement services due to lower number of active clients in QIWI Bank.

Factoring Net Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RUB 182 million ($2.3 million) compared with RUB 55 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Factoring Net Revenue growth resulted predominantly from the scaling of the project including expansion of bank guarantees and factoring portfolios.

Flocktory Net Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RUB 135 million. Flocktory was considered as an associate before it was consolidated as a part of the QIWI Group in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Adjusted EBITDA: For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was RUB 4,020 million ($50.4 million), an increase of 60% compared with RUB 2,516 million in the prior year. The adjusted EBITDA increase was driven primarily by Total Net Revenue growth as well as a decline in selling, general and administrative expenses to RUB 711 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to RUB 1,510 million for same period in the prior year resulting primarily from a decrease in advertising, client acquisition and related expenses driven by the divestiture of SOVEST and Rocketbank projects. Adjusted EBITDA growth was offset by an increase in personnel expenses (excluding effect of share-based payments) to RUB 1,946 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to RUB 1,788 million for same period in the prior year mainly as a result of an increase of Payment Services segment personnel expenses as well as consolidation of Flocktory offset by a decline in personnel expenses of CFS and RB segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Total Net Revenue) was 60.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared with 42.0% for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted and Segment Net Profit: For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted Net Profit (Total Segment Net Profit) was RUB 3,275 million ($41.1 million), an increase of 73% compared with RUB 1,893 million in the prior year. The growth of Adjusted Net Profit was primarily driven by the same factors impacting Adjusted EBITDA increase as well as by higher foreign exchange gain2 offset by higher income tax expenses.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Payment Services Segment Net Profit was RUB 3,633 million ($45.6 million), an increase of 11% compared with RUB 3,259 million in the prior year driven by Payment Services Segment Net Revenue growth as well as by a decline of travelling expenses and marketing and advertising expenses offset by an increase in personnel expenses (excluding effect of share-based payments).

The Consumer Financial Services Segment Net Loss for the third quarter 2020 was RUB 137 million ($1.7 million) as compared to a Net Loss of RUB 424 million for the same period of the prior year resulting primarily from a decrease in personnel expenses (excluding effect of share-based payments),selling, general and administrative expenses due to the project sale as well as credit loss recovery compared to credit loss expenses in the prior year.

Rocketbank Segment Net Loss was RUB 165 million ($2.1 million), as compared to the Net Loss of RUB 632 million in the prior year resulting mainly from a decrease in personnel expenses (excluding effect of share-based payments) and selling, general and administrative expense due to the project winding-down.

Corporate and Other Category Net Loss includes: (i) net profit from the Tochka JV operations; (ii) net profit/loss of Factoring PLUS project; (iii) net profit/loss of the Flocktory project; (iv) net profit/loss from other start-up projects, and (v) Corporate expenses. Corporate and Other Category Net Loss for the third quarter 2020 was RUB 56 million compared to a Net Loss of RUB 310 million for the same period of the previous year. The dynamic of CO category Net Loss was driven primarily by the following factors:

Corporate Net Loss for the third quarter of 2020 was RUB 408 million ($5.1 million) compared with RUB 353 million for the same period of the previous year;

Tochka Net Profit for the third quarter of 2020 was RUB 281 million ($3.5 million) compared with RUB 156 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Tochka Net Profit increase resulted from higher equity pick-up primarily driven by the growth and development of the Tochka business despite challenging operating environment.

Factoring Plus Net Profit for the third quarter of 2020 was RUB 72 million ($0.9 million) compared with Net Loss of RUB 14 million for the same period of the previous year. Factoring Plus Net Profit growth was mainly driven by project Net Revenue increase.



Payment Services Other Operating Data: For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Payment Services Segment payment volume was RUB 435.4 billion ($5.5 billion), an increase of 11% compared with RUB 391.3 billion in the prior year. The increase in payment volume was primarily driven by growth in E-commerce and Money Remittances market verticals offset by decline in Financial Services and Telecom market verticals. Payment Average Adjusted Net Revenue Yield was 1.22%, increase of 2 bps as compared with 1.20% in the prior year primarily driven by volumes shift towards higher yielding verticals.

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue Yield was 1.40%, flat as compared with the prior year.

The number of active kiosks and terminals was 117,137 including Contact and Rapida physical points of service and decreased by 14% compared with the prior year. The number of kiosks and terminals is generally decreasing as market evolves towards higher share of digital payments, moreover our physical distribution network was and to a certain extend continues to be negatively affected by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, corresponding lockdown measures and other restrictions that limited users’ access to certain retail locations as well as the overall activity of the population. Nevertheless, we believe that our physical distribution network remains an important part of our infrastructure.

The number of active Qiwi Wallet accounts was 19.7 million as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of 2.6 million, or 12%, as compared with 22.3 million as of September 30, 2019 primarily resulting from the introduction of new limitations on the anonymous wallets and consequent optimization of certain transaction processes, change of inactivity term from 6 to 12 months and enhancement of certain KYC, identification and compliance procedures. Such decline did not substantially impact our financial or operating performance due to increasing diversification of our product proposition and operating models.

Recent Developments

Rocketbank Winding down: As of September 30, 2020, we have substantially completed the process of Rocketbank B2C operations wind down. We continue to pilot certain projects that were developed earlier this year in Rocketbank in our Payment Services Segment particularly as part of our self employed stream product pipeline. The expenses associated with such pilots including predominantly personnel expenses are attributed to the Payment Services Segment starting August 1, 2020.

Dividend: In March 2020, the Board of Directors has approved a target dividend payout ratio for 2020. In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors, the Company aims to distribute at least 50% of Group Adjusted Net Profit for 2020.

Following the determination of the third quarter 2020 financial results and taking into consideration our current operating environment, our Board of Directors approved a dividend of USD 34 cents per share. The dividend record date is December 1, 2020, and the Company intends to pay the dividend on December 3, 2020. The holders of ADSs will receive the dividend shortly thereafter.

The Board of Directors reserves the right to distribute the dividends on a quarterly basis, as it deems necessary so that the total annual payout is in accordance with the target range provided, though the payout ratios for each of the quarters may vary and be outside of this range.

It remains the long-term intention of the Company to distribute all excess cash to the shareholders.

2020 Guidance3

QIWI reiterates its guidance in respect of 2020 outlook:

Total Net Revenue is expected to increase by 7% to 15% over 2019;

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue is expected to increase by 3% to 10% over 2019;

Adjusted Net Profit is expected to increase by 35% to 50% over 2019.



For the purpose of the guidance in respect of 2020 outlook we would like to outline the following considerations:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus and associated responses from various countries around the world is likely to negatively affect consumer demand across the globe and across industries, and there is the potential for COVID-19 and responses to it to cause a global recession. At this moment we are not able to accurately estimate the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business. In addition, it is currently unclear how much consumer demand will be negatively affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 and what effect the outbreak of COVID-19 will have on the macroeconomic environment, as a whole. The full impact remains uncertain and will depend on the length and severity of the effect of the coronavirus on economic activity in our markets. Our outlook reflects our current views and expectations only and is based on the trends we see as of the day of this report. If such trends were to deteriorate further the impact on our business and operations could be more severe than currently expected. We continue to monitor the situation closely.

The Company reserves the right to revise guidance in the course of the year or when additional information regarding the effect of the ongoing events becomes available.

1 Starting from the first quarter 2020 we present Tochka JV results as part of the Corporate and Other Category

2 Foreign exchange gain/loss is calculated as total foreign exchange gain/loss, net recognized in the statement of comprehensive income excluding the effect of foreign exchange gain/loss on June 2014 offering proceeds

3 Guidance is provided in Russian ruble

QIWI plc.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in millions) As of

December 31, As of

September 30, As of

September 30, 2019

(audited) 2020

(unaudited) 2020

(unaudited) RUB RUB USD(1) Assets Non-current assets Property and equipment 2,346 2,000 25 Goodwill and other intangible assets 11,316 10,926 137 Investments in associates 1,118 1,462 18 Long-term debt securities and deposits 4,015 2,328 29 Long-term loans 265 267 3 Other non-current assets 83 112 1 Deferred tax assets 217 261 3 Total non-current assets 19,360 17,356 218 Current assets Trade and other receivables 6,162 5,682 71 Short-term loans 11,419 3,869 49 Short-term debt securities and deposits 1,136 1,965 25 Prepaid income tax 259 24 0 Other current assets 917 1,027 13 Cash and cash equivalents 42,101 44,205 555 Assets held for sale 123 42 1 Total current assets 62,117 56,814 713 Total assets 81,477 74,170 931 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 1 1 0 Additional paid-in capital 1,876 1,876 24 Share premium 12,068 12,068 151 Other reserve 2,576 2,637 33 Retained earnings 10,557 13,812 173 Translation reserve 289 545 7 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 27,367 30,939 388 Non-controlling interests 70 73 1 Total equity 27,437 31,012 389 Non-current liabilities Long term debt 1,545 1,158 15 Long-term lease liability 1,017 772 10 Long-term customer accounts 444 283 4 Other non-current liabilities 45 37 0 Deferred tax liabilities 749 1,052 13 Total non-current liabilities 3,800 3,302 41 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 27,295 27,185 341 Customer accounts and amounts due to banks 21,519 11,063 139 Short-term debt - 502 6 Short-term lease liability 340 354 4 VAT and other taxes payable 184 138 2 Other current liabilities 902 614 8 Total current liabilities 50,240 39,856 500 Total equity and liabilities 81,477 74,170 931

_________________

(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020.





QIWI plc.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in millions, except per share data) Three months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RUB(1) RUB USD(2) Revenue: 9,122 10,833 135.9 Payment processing fees 7,918 9,348 117.3 Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest rate 388 476 6.0 Fees from inactive accounts and unclaimed payments 484 506 6.4 Other revenue 332 503 6.3 Operating costs and expenses: (6,227 ) (7,031 ) (88.2 ) Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separetely below) (3,602 ) (4,424 ) (55.5 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (864 ) (669 ) (8.4 ) Personnel expenses(3) (1,253 ) (1,645 ) (20.6 ) Depreciation and amortization (282 ) (273 ) (3.4 ) Credit loss (expense)/recovery (28 ) (20 ) (0.3 ) Impairment of non-current assets (198 ) - - Profit from operations 2,895 3,802 47.7 Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture 149 256 3.2 Other income and expenses, net (47 ) 17 0.2 Foreign exchange gain 160 498 6.2 Foreign exchange loss (93 ) (364 ) (4.6 ) Interest income and expenses, net 1 (13 ) (0.2 ) Profit before tax from continuing operations 3,065 4,196 52.7 Income tax expense (648 ) (908 ) (11.4 ) Net profit from continuing operations 2,417 3,288 41.3 Discontinued operations Loss from discontinued operations (1,229 ) (245 ) (3.1 ) Net profit 1,188 3,043 38.2 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 1,173 3,014 37.8 Non-controlling interests 15 29 0.4 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Foreign currency translation: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 33 116 1.5 Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI): Net gains arising during the period, net of tax 15 - - Net gains recycled to profit or loss upon disposal - - - Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 48 116 1.5 Total comprehensive income, net of tax 1,236 3,159 39.6 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 1,220 3,128 39.3 Non-controlling interests 16 31 0.4 Earnings per share: Basic, profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 18.96 48.36 0.61 Diluted, profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 18.77 48.29 0.61

_________________

(1) Amounts do not correspond with the previously presented ones due to discontinued operations. (2) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020. (3) Historically, personnel expenses directly associated with revenue recognized were disclosed within cost of revenue and personnel expenses associated with all other activities were disclosed within selling, general, and administrative expenses. Starting full year 2019 reporting we present all personnel expenses as a single item in a Personnel expenses line. Personnel expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were separated from cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses and presented in a separate line for comparative purposes.





QIWI plc.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in millions, except per share data) Nine months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020 RUB(1) RUB USD(2) Revenue: 26,303 29,663 372.3 Payment processing fees 22,408 25,079 314.7 Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest rate 1,417 1,687 21.2 Fees from inactive accounts and unclaimed payments 1,400 1,497 18.8 Other revenue 1,078 1,400 17.6 Operating costs and expenses: (17,002 ) (18,950 ) (237.8 ) Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separetely below) (10,169 ) (11,777 ) (147.8 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,198 ) (1,872 ) (23.5 ) Personnel expenses(3) (3,589 ) (4,422 ) (55.5 ) Depreciation and amortization (850 ) (802 ) (10.1 ) Credit loss (expense)/recovery 2 (45 ) (0.6 ) Impairment of non-current assets (198 ) (32 ) (0.4 ) Profit from operations 9,301 10,713 134.4 Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture 78 495 6.2 Other income and expenses, net 8 (6 ) (0.1 ) Foreign exchange gain 610 1,848 23.2 Foreign exchange loss (760 ) (1,953 ) (24.5 ) Interest income and expenses, net 8 (57 ) (0.7 ) Profit before tax from continuing operations 9,245 11,040 138.5 Income tax expense (1,894 ) (2,253 ) (28.3 ) Net profit from continuing operations 7,351 8,787 110.3 Discontinued operations Loss from discontinued operations (3,152 ) (2,308 ) (29.0 ) Net profit 4,199 6,479 81.3 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 4,160 6,417 80.5 Non-controlling interests 39 62 0.8 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Foreign currency translation: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (194 ) 269 3.4 Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI): Net gains arising during the period, net of tax 15 32 0.4 Net gains recycled to profit or loss upon disposal - (47 ) (0.6 ) Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (179 ) 254 3.2 Total comprehensive income, net of tax 4,020 6,733 84.5 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 3,986 6,658 83.6 Non-controlling interests 34 75 0.9 Earnings per share: Basic, profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 67.43 103.16 1.29 Diluted, profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 66.68 102.94 1.29

_________________

(1) Amounts do not correspond with the previously presented ones due to discontinued operations. (2) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020. (3) Historically, personnel expenses directly associated with revenue recognized were disclosed within cost of revenue and personnel expenses associated with all other activities were disclosed within selling, general, and administrative expenses. Starting full year 2019 reporting we present all personnel expenses as a single item in a Personnel expenses line. Personnel expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were separated from cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses and presented in a separate line for comparative purposes.





QIWI plc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in millions) Nine months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RUB RUB USD(1) Operating activities Profit before tax from continuing operations 9,245 11,040 139 Loss before tax from discontinued operations (3,831 ) (2,509 ) (31 ) Profit before tax 5,414 8,531 107 Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 1,079 967 12 Foreign exchange loss, net 149 130 2 Interest income, net (2,113 ) (2,145 ) (27 ) Сredit loss expense 460 825 10 Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture (78 ) (495 ) (6 ) Loss from sale of Sovest loans' portfolio - 712 9 Share-based payments 391 85 1 Loss from initial recognition 151 27 0 Impairment of non-current assets 526 134 2 Other 65 (47 ) (1 ) Working capital adjustments: Decrease in trade and other receivables 1,355 1,222 15 Decrease/(Increase) in other assets 9 (115 ) (1 ) Increase/(decrease) in customer accounts and amounts due to banks 157 (11,437 ) (144 ) Decrease in accounts payable and accruals (5,638 ) (1,675 ) (21 ) (Increase)/decrease in loans issued from banking operations (1,387 ) 5,993 75 Cash received from operations 540 2,712 34 Interest received 2,615 2,621 33 Interest paid (109 ) (421 ) (5 ) Income tax paid (1,266 ) (1,465 ) (18 ) Net cash flow received from operating activities 1,780 3,447 43 Investing activities Cash paid for acquisitions (200 ) (89 ) (1 ) Purchase of property and equipment (594 ) (226 ) (3 ) Purchase of intangible assets (235 ) (179 ) (2 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed and intangible assets 173 162 2 Loans issued (353 ) (12 ) (0 ) Repayment of loans issued 33 - - Purchase of debt instruments and deposits (3,686 ) (2,355 ) (30 ) Proceeds from sale and redemption of debt instruments 1,412 3,230 41 Dividends received from an assosiate - 153 2 Net cash flow (used in)/received from investing activities (3,450 ) 684 9 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings - 105 1 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (371 ) (275 ) (3 ) Dividends paid to owners of the Group (2,278 ) (3,201 ) (40 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders (39 ) (67 ) (1 ) Net cash flow used in financing activities (2,688 ) (3,438 ) (43 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (819 ) 1,411 18 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,177 ) 2,104 26 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 40,966 42,101 528 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 35,789 44,205 555

_________________



(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020.





QIWI plc.

Reporting Segments Data

(in millions) Three months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RUB RUB USD (1) Total Net Revenue 5,993 6,637 83.3 Payment Services 5,484 6,108 76.7 Consumer Financial Services 369 64 0.8 Rocketbank (128 ) 16 0.2 Corporate and Other 268 449 5.6 Total Segment Net Profit(2) 1,893 3,275 41.1 Payment Services 3,259 3,633 45.6 Consumer Financial Services (424 ) (137 ) (1.7 ) Rocketbank (632 ) (165 ) (2.1 ) Corporate and Other (310 ) (56 ) (0.7 )

﻿

(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2020 Total Adjusted Net Profit is equal to Total Segment Net Profit.





QIWI plc.

Reporting Segments Data

(in millions) Nine months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RUB RUB USD (1) Total Net Revenue 16,923 19,736 247.7 Payment Services 15,478 16,826 211.2 Consumer Financial Services 870 1,067 13.4 Rocketbank (423 ) 548 6.9 Corporate and Other 998 1,295 16.2 Total Segment Net Profit(2) 5,511 7,785 97.7 Payment Services 9,453 9,927 124.6 Consumer Financial Services (1,391 ) (793 ) (10.0 ) Rocketbank (1,633 ) (781 ) (9.8 ) Corporate and Other (918 ) (568 ) (7.1 )





(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020. (2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2020 Total Adjusted Net Profit is equal to Total Segment Net Profit.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Information

This release presents PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit per share, which are non-IFRS financial measures. You should not consider these non-IFRS financial measures as substitutes for or superior to revenue, in the case of PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue and PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue; Net Profit, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA; and Adjusted Net Profit, or earnings per share, in the case of Adjusted Net Profit per share, each prepared in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, because these non-IFRS financial measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, they are susceptible to varying calculations and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. QIWI encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. For more information regarding PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit, and Adjusted Net Profit per share, including a quantitative reconciliation of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is revenue in the case of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue and PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue and Net Profit in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit, see Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results in this earnings release.

PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue is the Adjusted Net Revenue consisting of the merchant and consumer fees collected for the payment transactions. E-commerce payment adjusted net revenue consists of fees charged to customers and merchants that buy and sell products and services online, including online games, social networks, betting, online stores, game developers, software producers, coupon websites, tickets and numerous other merchants. Financial Services payment adjusted net revenue primarily consists of fees charged for payments accepted on behalf of our bank partners and microfinance companies. Money Remittances payment adjusted net revenue primarily consists of fees charged for transferring funds via money remittance companies, card-to-card transfers and certain wallet-to-wallet transfers. Telecom payment adjusted net revenue primarily consists of fees charged for payments to MNOs, internet services providers and pay television providers. Other payment adjusted net revenue consists of consumer and merchant fees charged for a variety of payments including multi-level-marketing, utility bills, government payments, education services and many others. PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, revenue from overdrafts provided to agents, rent of space for kiosks, cash and settlement services and advertising.

QIWI plc.

Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results

(in millions, except per share data) Three months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RUB (1) RUB USD(2) Revenue (3) 10,142 11,087 139.1 Minus: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (4) 4,149 4,449 55.8 Total Net Revenue 5,993 6,637 83.3 Segment Net Revenue Payment Services Segment Revenue 8,991 10,398 130.5 PS Payment Revenue(5) 7,918 9,348 117 Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(6) 3,242 4,045 51 PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue 4,676 5,303 66.6 PS Other Revenue(7) 1,075 1,050 13 Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(8) 267 244 3 PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue 808 806 10.1 Payment Services Segment Net Revenue 5,484 6,108 76.7 Consumer Financial Services Segment Revenue 438 72 0.9 Minus: Cost of CFS revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 69 8 0.1 Consumer Financial Services Segment Net Revenue 369 64 0.8 Rocketbank Revenue 344 26 0.3 Minus: Cost of Rocketbank revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 472 10 0.1 Rocketbank Net Revenue (128 ) 16 0.2 Corporate and Other Category Revenue 369 591 7.4 Minus: Cost of CO revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 101 141 1.8 Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue 268 449 5.6 Total Segment Net Revenue 5,993 6,637 83.3 Net Profit 1,188 3,043 38.2 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 389 317 4.0 Other income and expenses, net 47 (17 ) (0.2 ) Foreign exchange gain (164 ) (498 ) (6.2 ) Foreign exchange loss 97 373 4.7 Share of loss/(gain) of an associate and a joint venture (149 ) (256 ) (3.2 ) Interest income and expenses, net 7 23 0.3 Income tax expenses 440 889 11.2 Expenses related to form F-3 filing - 55 0.7 Loss from sale of Sovest loans’ portfolio - 54 0.7 Share-based payments expenses 135 37 0.5 Impairment of non-current assets 526 - - Adjusted EBITDA 2,516 4,020 50.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.0 % 60.6 % 60.6 % Net profit 1,188 3,043 38.2 Fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization(9) 105 87 1.1 Expenses related to form F-3 filing - 55 0.7 Share-based payments expenses 135 37 0.5 Foreign exchange loss/(gain) from revaluation of cash proceeds received from secondary public offering (10) (53 ) - - Impairment of non-current assets 526 - - Loss from sale of Sovest loans’ portfolio - 54 0.7 Effect of taxation of the above items (8 ) (1 ) (0.0 ) Adjusted Net Profit 1,893 3,275 41.1 Adjusted Net Profit per share: Basic 30.59 52.55 0.66 Diluted 30.30 52.49 0.66 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share Basic 61,876 62,324 62,324 Diluted 62,483 62,404 62,404

_________________

(1) The results presented in Reconciliation differ from IFRS results due to Rocketbank and CFS results are presented as discontinued operations in IFRS. (2) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020. (3) Including revenue from discontinued operations in the amount of RUB 1,020 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and RUB 254 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. (4) Including cost of revenue from discontinued operations of RUB 547 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and RUB 26 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. (5) PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions. (6) Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties. (7) PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, revenue from overdrafts provided to agents, rent of space for kiosks, cash and settlement services and advertising. (8) Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: costs of call-centers and advertising commissions. (9) Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in Contact and Rapida. (10) The Forex loss on SPO funds as presented in the reconciliation of Net Profit to Adjusted Net Profit differs from the Foreign exchange loss and Foreign exchange gain in the reconciliation of Net Profit to Adjusted EBITDA as the latter includes all the foreign exchange losses/(gains) for the period, while the former only includes the foreign exchange loss/(gain) on the US dollar amount, which we received at SPO.





QIWI plc.

Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results

(in millions, except per share data) Nine months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RUB(1) RUB USD(2) Revenue (3) 28,646 32,277 405.1 Minus: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (4) 11,723 12,541 157.4 Total Net Revenue 16,923 19,736 247.7 Segment Net Revenue Payment Services Segment Revenue 25,429 28,214 354.1 PS Payment Revenue(5) 22,408 25,079 315 Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(6) 9,145 10,573 133 PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue 13,263 14,506 182.0 PS Other Revenue(7) 3,022 3,135 39 Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(8) 807 815 10 PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue 2,215 2,320 29.1 Payment Services Segment Net Revenue 15,478 16,826 211.2 Consumer Financial Services Segment Revenue 1,025 1,198 15.0 Minus: Cost of CFS revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 155 131 1.6 Consumer Financial Services Segment Net Revenue 870 1,067 13.4 Rocketbank Revenue 957 1,151 14.4 Minus: Cost of Rocketbank revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 1,380 604 7.6 Rocketbank Net Revenue (423 ) 548 6.9 Corporate and Other Category Revenue 1,235 1,714 21.5 Minus: Cost of CO revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 237 419 5.3 Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue 998 1,295 16.2 Total Segment Net Revenue 16,923 19,736 247.7 Net Profit 4,199 6,479 81.3 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 1,079 967 12.1 Other income and expenses, net (8 ) 6 0.1 Foreign exchange gain (665 ) (1,848 ) (23.2 ) Foreign exchange loss 814 1,978 24.8 Share of loss/(gain) of an associate and a joint venture (78 ) (495 ) (6.2 ) Interest income and expenses, net 18 88 1.1 Income tax expenses 1,215 2,052 25.8 Expenses related to form F-3 filing - 65 0.8 Loss from sale of Sovest loans’ portfolio - 712 8.9 Share-based payments expenses 391 85 1.1 Impairment of non-current assets 526 134 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA 7,491 10,223 128.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 44.3 % 51.8 % 51.8 % Net profit 4,199 6,479 81.3 Fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization(9) 302 256 3.2 Expenses related to form F-3 filing - 65 0.8 Share-based payments expenses 391 85 1.1 Foreign exchange loss/(gain) from revaluation of cash proceeds received from secondary public offering (10) 132 - - Impairment of non-current assets 526 134 1.7 Loss from sale of Sovest loans’ portfolio - 712 8.9 Effect of taxation of the above items (39 ) 54 0.7 Adjusted Net Profit 5,511 7,785 97.7 Adjusted Net Profit per share: Basic 89.33 125.16 1.57 Diluted 88.34 124.88 1.57 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share Basic 61,693 62,200 62,200 Diluted 62,387 62,340 62,340

_________________

(1) The results presented in Reconciliation differ from IFRS results due to Rocketbank and CFS results are presented as discontinued operations in IFRS. (2) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020. (3) Including revenue from discontinued operations in the amount of RUB 2,343 million for nine months ended September 30, 2019 and RUB 2,614 million for nine months ended September 30, 2020. (4) Including cost of revenue from discontinued operations of RUB 1,554 million for nine months ended September 30, 2019 and RUB 764 million for nine months ended September 30, 2020. (5) PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions. (6) Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties. (7) PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, revenue from overdrafts provided to agents, rent of space for kiosks, cash and settlement services and advertising. (8) Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: costs of call-centers and advertising commissions. (9) Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in Contact and Rapida. (10) The Forex loss on SPO funds as presented in the reconciliation of Net Profit to Adjusted Net Profit differs from the Foreign exchange loss and Foreign exchange gain in the reconciliation of Net Profit to Adjusted EBITDA as the latter includes all the foreign exchange losses/(gains) for the period, while the former only includes the foreign exchange loss/(gain) on the US dollar amount, which we received at SPO.

QIWI plc.

Other Operating Data Three months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RUB RUB USD (1) Payment Services Segment key operating metrics Payment volume (billion)(2) 391.3 435.4 5.5 E-commerce 107.0 133.9 1.7 Financial services 88.9 65.2 0.8 Money remittances 143.9 185.9 2.3 Telecom 42.1 36.2 0.5 Other 9.4 14.3 0.2 Payment adjusted net revenue (million)(3) 4,676.4 5,303.3 66.6 E-commerce 2,658.6 3,122.7 39.2 Financial services 331.7 330.8 4.2 Money remittances 1,432.1 1,605.2 20.1 Telecom 194.9 142.9 1.8 Other 59.1 101.8 1.3 Payment Average Adjusted Net Revenue Yield(4) 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.22 % E-commerce 2.48 % 2.33 % 2.33 % Financial services 0.37 % 0.51 % 0.51 % Money remittances 1.00 % 0.86 % 0.86 % Telecom 0.46 % 0.40 % 0.40 % Other 0.63 % 0.71 % 0.71 % Payment Services Segment Net Revenue Yield 1.40 % 1.40 % 1.40 % Active kiosks and terminals (units)(5) 136,313 117,137 117,137 Active Qiwi Wallet accounts (million)(6) 22.3 19.7 19.7

_________________

(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020. (2) Payment Services Segment payment volume by market verticals and consolidated payment volume consist of the amounts paid by our customers to merchants or other customers included in each of those market verticals less intra-group eliminations. The methodology of payment volumes allocation between different market verticals in Contact and Rapida may differ from the methodology used by QIWI. We therefore retain the right to restate the presented volumes, net revenues and net revenue yields data in case the methodology of Contact and Rapida will be brought in conformity with the methodology used by QIWI. (3) PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue is calculated as the difference between PS Payment Revenue and PS Cost of Payment Revenue (excluding D&A). PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of merchant and consumer fees. Cost of PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of commission to agents. (4) Payment Average Adjusted Net Revenue Yield is defined as PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue divided by Payment Services payment segment volume. (5) We measure the numbers of our kiosks and terminals on a daily basis, with only those kiosks and terminals being taken into calculation through which at least one payment has been processed during the day, which we refer to as active kiosks and terminals. The period end numbers of our kiosks and terminals are calculated as an average of the number of active kiosks and terminals for the last 30 days of the respective reporting period. (6) Active Qiwi Wallet accounts calculated on a yearly basis, i.e. an active account is an account that had at least one transaction within the last 12 months prior to the reporting date. (7) Consumer Financial Services segment payment volume consists of the transaction amounts paid by SOVEST card customers to merchants offline and online (including, but not limited to the partner-merchants) or withdrawn through ATMs less the amount returned for corresponding reimbursements.





QIWI plc.

Other Operating Data Nine months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RUB RUB USD (1) Payment Services Segment key operating metrics Payment volume (billion)(2) 1,088.1 1,152.6 14.5 E-commerce 300.0 343.3 4.3 Financial services 244.2 186.5 2.3 Money remittances 392.9 472.4 5.9 Telecom 122.3 118.9 1.5 Other 28.7 31.5 0.4 Payment adjusted net revenue (million)(3) 13,263.2 14,506.4 182.0 E-commerce 7,651.1 8,523.2 107.0 Financial services 874.5 930.9 11.7 Money remittances 4,043.3 4,273.6 53.6 Telecom 529.3 573.0 7.2 Other 165.0 205.7 2.6 Payment Average Adjusted Net Revenue Yield(4) 1.22 % 1.26 % 1.26 % E-commerce 2.55 % 2.48 % 2.48 % Financial services 0.36 % 0.50 % 0.50 % Money remittances 1.03 % 0.90 % 0.90 % Telecom 0.43 % 0.48 % 0.48 % Other 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.65 % Payment Services Segment Net Revenue Yield 1.42 % 1.46 % 1.46 % Active kiosks and terminals (units)(5) 136,313 117,137 117,137 Active Qiwi Wallet accounts (million)(6) 22.3 19.7 19.7

_________________

(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020. (2) Payment Services Segment payment volume by market verticals and consolidated payment volume consist of the amounts paid by our customers to merchants or other customers included in each of those market verticals less intra-group eliminations. The methodology of payment volumes allocation between different market verticals in Contact and Rapida may differ from the methodology used by QIWI. We therefore retain the right to restate the presented volumes, net revenues and net revenue yields data in case the methodology of Contact and Rapida will be brought in conformity with the methodology used by QIWI. (3) PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue is calculated as the difference between PS Payment Revenue and PS Cost of Payment Revenue (excluding D&A). PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of merchant and consumer fees. Cost of PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of commission to agents. (4) Payment Average Adjusted Net Revenue Yield is defined as PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue divided by Payment Services payment segment volume. (5) We measure the numbers of our kiosks and terminals on a daily basis, with only those kiosks and terminals being taken into calculation through which at least one payment has been processed during the day, which we refer to as active kiosks and terminals. The period end numbers of our kiosks and terminals are calculated as an average of the number of active kiosks and terminals for the last 30 days of the respective reporting period. (6) Active Qiwi Wallet accounts calculated on a yearly basis, i.e. an active account is an account that had at least one transaction within the last 12 months prior to the reporting date. (7) Consumer Financial Services segment payment volume consists of the transaction amounts paid by SOVEST card customers to merchants offline and online (including, but not limited to the partner-merchants) or withdrawn through ATMs less the amount returned for corresponding reimbursements.

