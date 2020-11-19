Bank of America Gives 21 Higher Education Institutions $1 Million Each as Part of Recently Announced $25 Million Jobs Initiative

As part of Bank of America’s recent $1 billion, four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity, the company announced today further details about its $25 million commitment to enhance up-skilling and reskilling for Black and Hispanic-Latino students. Through initial partnerships with 21 higher education institutions including community colleges, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs), Bank of America is giving $1 million to each of the 21 institutions selected across the U.S. to help students of color successfully complete the education and training necessary to be successful in today’s workforce.

“Career opportunities are a critical pillar in addressing the racial wealth gap in our country,” said Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane. “A meaningful job opportunity goes beyond the paycheck – it is a pathway to reduce student debt, obtain health care and retirement benefits, and ultimately, build net worth. The collaborative training approach we are taking with this initiative will not only impact the lives of Black and Hispanic-Latino students, but will enable them to make real and meaningful impact in their communities now and in the years ahead.”