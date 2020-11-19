Bank of America Gives 21 Higher Education Institutions $1 Million Each as Part of Recently Announced $25 Million Jobs Initiative
As part of Bank of America’s recent $1 billion, four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity, the company announced today further details about its $25 million commitment to enhance up-skilling and reskilling for Black and Hispanic-Latino students. Through initial partnerships with 21 higher education institutions including community colleges, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs), Bank of America is giving $1 million to each of the 21 institutions selected across the U.S. to help students of color successfully complete the education and training necessary to be successful in today’s workforce.
“Career opportunities are a critical pillar in addressing the racial wealth gap in our country,” said Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane. “A meaningful job opportunity goes beyond the paycheck – it is a pathway to reduce student debt, obtain health care and retirement benefits, and ultimately, build net worth. The collaborative training approach we are taking with this initiative will not only impact the lives of Black and Hispanic-Latino students, but will enable them to make real and meaningful impact in their communities now and in the years ahead.”
Partner institutions selected so far include:
- Arizona State University, Downtown Phoenix Campus – Phoenix, Ariz.
- Atlanta Technical College – Atlanta, Ga.
- Baruch College, The City University of New York – New York City, N.Y.
- Central Piedmont Community College – Charlotte, N.C.
- Dallas College, El Centro Campus – Dallas, Texas
- Delaware State University – Dover, Del.
- Florida A&M University – Tallahassee, Fla.
- Florida International University – Miami, Fla.
- Florida State College at Jacksonville – Jacksonville, Fla.
- Harold Washington College, City Colleges of Chicago – Chicago, Ill.
- Los Angeles Trade Technical College – Los Angeles, Calif.
- Miami Dade College – Miami, Fla.
- Morgan State University – Baltimore, Md.
- North Carolina A&T State University – Greensboro, N.C.
- Northern Virginia Community College – Greater Washington, D.C.
- Pima Community College – Tucson, Ariz.
- Prairie View A&M University – Greater Houston, Texas
- Riverside City College – Riverside, Calif.
- St. Louis Community College – Greater St. Louis, Mo.
- Tennessee State University – Nashville, Tenn.
- University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus – San Juan, Puerto Rico
Each partner institution will develop or enhance existing programs to meet specific skill gaps in their communities to create higher-paying, family-sustaining jobs that are in demand. Bank of America will work alongside major employers in each selected market to ensure these programs target specific hiring needs and create a clearly defined career pathway to future employment.
|Diskussion: Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare