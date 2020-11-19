 

Verizon is home for gamers get a 5G phone, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now on us

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 15:00  |  60   |   |   

What You Need To Know:

  • Start Black Friday early with incredible entertainment value on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband1 or Fios Gigabit connection2

  • Switch and buy one of our best 5G phones and get up to $1,350 off with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans.3 Plus, get up to 12 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now4 with select Unlimited plans

  • Switch to Verizon Prepaid and get up to $1105 in credits

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon customers can gift loved ones and themselves the 5G America’s been waiting for—and get our best entertainment value this holiday season. Switch to Verizon and purchase a 5G smartphone with select Unlimited plans and trade in select phones to get up to $1,350 off3, along with 12 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now on us4. New Fios Internet customers are also eligible to get 12 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now4, unlocking multiplayer gaming and new entertainment options with our fastest internet speeds available.

“This holiday season is the perfect time for customers to experience the power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband’s low latency and massive capacity, and more specifically, what that means for gaming and entertainment,” says Frank Boulben, SVP Marketing and Products, Verizon Consumer Group. “We’ve been pioneers in 5G and continue to set the pace with 5G Nationwide, so we’re making it easier and more rewarding to connect in new ways. By adding access to multiplayer gaming on PlayStation Plus and hundreds of titles with PlayStation Now on us, Verizon yet again shows how our customers get a better gaming experience.”

5G Built for Gamers

Verizon delivers the rapid speed and ultra-low lag gamers need, both with 5G Ultra Wideband1, where available, and Fios home Internet. Gamers continue to enjoy a bounty of upgrades to enjoy on our network, including unrivaled access to exclusive content and valuable loot for popular games like Marvel's Avengers, World of Warships and Pokémon Go. These partnerships with top-tier names give customers access to pro-level streams, engaging beta events and up-to-the-second action.

Starting today, Verizon customers can add the benefits of PlayStation Plus for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners—such as online multiplayer gaming, two PS4 games included per month, 100GB of cloud storage and exclusive member discounts—on us. With PlayStation Now, more than 800 titles are instantly available for new adventures and blockbuster gameplay on PS4, PS5 or PC. Customers who sign-up for Fios Internet service at Verizon.com or add a wireless line with Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited can get 12 months of these premium gaming experiences, on Verizon, a $120 value4. Subscriptions will auto-renew at $59.99/year for each service unless canceled by the customer.

