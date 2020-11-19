Northern Trust Expands Banking Team in Austin

Northern Trust Wealth Management has appointed Monica Fernandes as Senior Banking Advisor responsible for leading the firm’s Austin-based lending and deposit business. She will head the team in driving growth through the delivery of banking solutions that enhance outcomes for businesses and investors across Central Texas. Leveraging the vast resources of Northern Trust, Fernandes will be an integral leader and partner in the dynamic economic growth in Austin through her work in customizing loans, deposits and treasury solutions that help clients to achieve their strategic goals.

Monica Fernandes (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Central Texas region is growing rapidly and the needs of our clients are evolving,” said Jennifer Gravenor, President of Northern Trust in Austin. “Monica is a trusted advisor, highly-skilled lender and proven leader. Her addition reinforces our firm’s commitment to serving the robust and growing entrepreneurial community in Austin, and bolsters the vast capabilities of our team. Monica’s commitment to cultivating authentic relationships grounded in advice and integrity aligns perfectly with Northern Trust’s advice-based approach. We are pleased to have her take this leadership role and bring her expertise and innovative approach to our banking business.”

With almost 20 years of experience in the banking industry, Fernandes has a comprehensive background in commercial, private equity and real estate banking. She is passionate about not only serving clients, but also the Austin community at large. She is the 2020 Chair of the Greater Austin Business Awards for the Austin Chamber and also serves on its Programs committee. She is active on multiple Boards, currently serving as Vice Chair and Treasurer for the Austin Parks Foundation Board and Co-Treasurer and Board Member of the Literacy Coalition of Central Texas.

“Northern Trust shares my passion for delivering personalized advice to help drive successful results not only for businesses and their investors, but also the individuals and families behind those companies,” said Fernandes. “I am excited to join the leadership team of a firm with such a strong legacy of acting in the best interest of clients, as well as an entrepreneurial spirit and culture that promotes innovation.”

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $318.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $13.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005154/en/