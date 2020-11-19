 

First Horizon Appoints Erin Pryor as Chief Marketing Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) is pleased to announce that Erin Pryor will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Pryor will be responsible for leading company-wide marketing strategies.        

“Erin will be a great addition to our team. As a seasoned marketing professional, she will be instrumental in developing marketing initiatives to reach clients in creative and innovative ways,” said Bryan Jordan, President and CEO of First Horizon. “We are very excited to welcome her to First Horizon at a pivotal time when we are building brand awareness in new markets across the southeast and intensely focused on delivering extraordinary client experiences to strengthen client relationships across our footprint.”

Pryor has 20 years of combined marketing experience in banking, finance and media industries. During her career in media and banking services, Pryor has helped companies evolve by improving client experiences, managing brand awareness and developing marketing strategies.

She joins First Horizon from USAA, a diversified group of companies that is among the leading providers of financial planning, insurance, investments and banking products to members of the U.S. Military and their families. At USAA, she held the position of Executive Director of Brand Management. Prior to USAA, she held marketing leadership positions at United Capital Financial Advisers and Opus Bank. Pryor earned a bachelor’s degree in Communications/Journalism from Southern Methodist University.

About First Horizon 
First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $83 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com

CONTACT: Beth Ardoin, SEVP, Chief Communications Officer: bardoin@iberiabank.com/337.278.6868

 


