|
Michael Eberhardt to become new CEO of SNP SE - Dr. Michael Drill as Chairman of the Board of Directors elected
Heidelberg, November 19, 2020: The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE decided in its meeting today to appoint Michael Eberhardt as the new CEO with effect from December
1, 2020. In addition to his current functions as COO, Michael Eberhardt will assume additional responsibility for the areas of strategy, product development and communication. The Board of
Directors also elected Dr. Michael Drill as the new Chairman of the Board in this meeting.
Contact Investor Relations
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172
E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com
