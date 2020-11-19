Michael Eberhardt to become new CEO of SNP SE - Dr. Michael Drill as Chairman of the Board of Directors elected

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel Michael Eberhardt to become new CEO of SNP SE - Dr. Michael Drill as Chairman of the Board of Directors elected 19-Nov-2020 / 19:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg, November 19, 2020: The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE decided in its meeting today to appoint Michael Eberhardt as the new CEO with effect from December 1, 2020. In addition to his current functions as COO, Michael Eberhardt will assume additional responsibility for the areas of strategy, product development and communication. The Board of Directors also elected Dr. Michael Drill as the new Chairman of the Board in this meeting.



Contact Investor Relations

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172

E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com

