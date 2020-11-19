Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Investor Day

Event to be webcast on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET)



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today confirmed it will host a virtual Investor Day on December 14, 2020 from 1 pm to 3:30 pm Eastern Time. Members of Phathom’s management team and gastroenterology key opinion leaders will provide updates on the company’s pipeline and commercial strategy.

Those interested in participating are invited to pre-register at http://bit.ly/PHAT-investor-day-2020. A replay of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available after the meeting on the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/.