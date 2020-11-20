The Financial Supervisory Authority imposes administrative fine on Aktia Bank Plc for regulatory reporting errors

The Financial Supervisory Authority has on 19 November 2020 imposed a EUR 40.000 administrative fine on Aktia Bank Plc for regulatory reporting errors during 1 October 2017–31 March 2019 concerning information on forbearance exposures that credit institutions according to regulation shall regularly report to the Financial Supervisory Authority for supervision.

Aktia Bank takes regulatory reporting and the quality of data very seriously. After having discovered the errors, the Bank has immediately taken measures to develop its reporting process and to avoid corresponding errors going forward. The errors caused no damage to any customers.

Aktia Bank Plc

For further information:

Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. +358 10 247 6236, outi.henriksson@aktia.fi

Mia Bengts, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6348, mia.bengts@aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.