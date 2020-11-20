Brixton Metals Announces Closing of $4.46M Private Placement and Adds Mr. Brock Riedell as Senior Technical Advisor to the Company

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares of the Company for gross proceeds of C$4,461,120 (the "Private Placement"). Each flow-through share (a “FT Share”) was issued at a price of C$0.36 and is comprised of one common flow-through share of the Company. The Company issued a total of 12,392,002 FT Shares pursuant to the Private Placement.



Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals, Gary R. Thompson stated, “Brixton is now fully-funded going into 2021. Brixton will end 2020 with a treasury of about $9 million. This winter we are drilling for high-grade silver and cobalt at the Langis Project in Cobalt, ON and will be drilling further high-impact targets at the Thorn Project next season. We’re encouraged by the confidence we’ve seen from major shareholders, and are looking forward to positive near-term catalysts.”