 

The Boston Globe Names Beam Therapeutics a Top Place to Work for 2020

Magazine honors company for second year in a row

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 13th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe for the second year in a row. Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best: their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more. Beam was ranked as the top biotechnology company in the medium category and ranked 18 out of 55 in the category overall.

“Beam was undoubtedly a great place to work when we received this honor last year, and despite the unprecedented circumstances as a result of the global pandemic, it remains true in 2020,” said John Evans, chief executive officer of Beam Therapeutics. “COVID-19 has constantly challenged our teams to collaborate, innovate and stay connected in new ways. Our growth and progress over the course of 2020 speaks volumes to the exceptional values and commitment of every member of the Beam team.”

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee research and consulting firm specializing in employee engagement and retention, from over 80,000 employees at 285 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they’re at it.

"This was a particularly challenging year to be a great place to work, and the companies that made our list went above and beyond to keep their employees safe, engaged, and cared for," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "From offering help with childcare to making the workplace more equitable to holding virtual talent shows, these employers showed that the best get better in crisis."

About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through the use of base editing. Beam’s proprietary base editors create precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization focused on its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases. For more information, visit www.Beamtx.com.

Contacts:

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com 

Investors:
Monique Allaire
THRUST Strategic Communications
monique@thrustsc.com 


