 

Medley Capital Corporation Board Approves Internalization

New Internalized Management Team to be Installed Effective January 1, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 18, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (the “Company”) approved adoption of an internalized management structure effective January 1, 2021.   The new management structure will replace the current Investment Management and Administration Agreements with MCC Advisors LLC, which expire on December 31, 2020.

To lead the internalized management team, the Board approved the appointment of David Lorber, who has served as an independent director of the Company since April 2019, as interim Chief Executive Officer and Ellida McMillan as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, each effective January 1, 2021.

Mr. Lorber and Ms. McMillan are in the process of assembling the internalized management team, that will be responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of the Company, under the oversight of the Board.  The Company has thus far engaged a senior investment professional with significant credit experience to serve as the lead portfolio strategist, who will work closely with Mr. Lorber.  The Company has also retained US Bancorp Fund Services, LLC to serve as the Company’s fund accountant and administrator, and is in the process of retaining Alaric Compliance Services, LLC, an officer of which would serve as the Company’s Chief Compliance Officer. The new, simplified and streamlined structure is expected to lead to reduced operating costs/expenses for the Company in 2021, although there can be no assurance of the anticipated savings.

Mr. Lorber, is a Co-Founder of FrontFour Capital Group LLC, an investment adviser, and has served as a Portfolio Manager for the firm since January 2007. Mr. Lorber has significant principal investment expertise in both the equity and credit markets. Mr. Lorber has also served as a director of Ferro Corporation, a leading producer of specialty materials and chemicals for manufacturers, since May 2013, where he is also Lead Director, Chairman of its Governance & Nomination Committee and a member of its Compensation Committee. From April 2006 until December 2014, Mr. Lorber served as a director of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (formerly GenCorp Inc.), a technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems with a real estate segment.

