Ascendant Resources Discovers Native Copper Amid On-Going Drilling Campaign at Lagoa Salgada

Exciting geological phenomena contributes to thesis of significant copper potential beyond existing 2.5MT M&I and 6MT Inferred copper resources in the South Zone



TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its on-going drill program on the South Zone at its Lagoa Salgada Project on the Iberian Pyrite belt in Portugal. The Company remains focused on expanding the known mineralization of the copper-rich South Zone. The Company has already published a robust PEA based upon an existing 10MT M&I resource in the North Zone (See PR January 14, 2020).



The discovery of native copper in the drill core of hole LS_ST_23 in addition to the expected massive sulfide and copper stockwork mineralization has been highly encouraging. Native copper findings are extremely rare and are also a good indicator of the potential for copper mineralization. This positive indication also comes on the heels of other supportive developments from hole LS_ST_21 where the drilling encountered mineralization earlier than planned and intersected a gossan intersection indicative of nearby massive sulphide mineralization.