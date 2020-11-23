 

Macy’s, Inc. Names Bobby Amirshahi Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) today announced that Malek Robert (“Bobby”) Amirshahi has been named senior vice president of corporate communications for Macy’s, Inc., effective December 7, 2020.

Amirshahi will be responsible for leading both internal and external communications across the enterprise, as well as Macy’s cause work. In this role, he will help drive alignment and consistent messaging across business strategy, transformation, colleague and culture initiatives. He will report to Danielle Kirgan, chief transformation & human resources officer of Macy’s, Inc. and will be based in New York City.

“Bobby brings a strategic mindset to how communications and reputation can advance the business and inspire people. His energy, experience with high-profile brands and passion for inclusion make him a great fit for Macy’s, Inc.,” Kirgan said.

Amirshahi is an award-winning, 20-plus year veteran of the media and telecommunications industry. He is currently senior vice president, corporate communications at Univision Communications Inc., the largest Hispanic media company in the U.S. In this role, he manages corporate reputation, employee communications, corporate media relations strategy and execution, and elevates the company’s growth initiatives. Prior to Univision, Amirshahi held several public relations, corporate social responsibility and communications roles at Time Warner Cable, Cox Enterprises and its subsidiaries.

Amirshahi holds a bachelor’s degree in history from The College of William and Mary.

Amirshahi succeeds Cheryl Heinonen, who will be leaving Macy’s, Inc. after the Holiday season to relocate back home to the West Coast.

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nation’s premier omni-channel fashion retailers, with fiscal 2019 sales of $24.6 billion. The company comprises three retail brands, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Macy’s, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

