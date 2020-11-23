 

Khiron Life Sciences Re-Files Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements to Correct Comparative Disclosure and Certain Presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 15:00  |  59   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or, the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), announced today that it has re-filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, together with the notes thereto, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (the “Interim Financial Statements”) to correct, among other things, certain 2019 comparative period information and to update certain presentation arising from the Company’s early adoption of IFRS 3 in late 2019, which changes were identified in connection with the Company’s review engagement with its auditor. The Company does not consider these adjustments either individually nor in the aggregate, to be material.

The re-filed Interim Financial Statements reflect changes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss comparative period to remove transaction fees from the income statement and capitalize them to the applicable acquisition in accordance with the Company’s early adoption of the amended IFRS 3 as set out in Note 2, and to reclassify $1 million from general and administrative expenses to transaction fees for presentation purposes to conform with the Company’s presentation used in its audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (the “Audited Annual Financial Statements”). The re-filed interim Financial Statements also reflect changes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity to correct the 2019 comparative period balances as they incorrectly reflect Q1 2019 period balances, update certain presentation to conform with the Company’s presentation used in its Audited Annual Financial Statements; and reduce the valuation conclusion of the Company’s acquisition of NettaGrowth International Inc. to conform with the Audited Annual Financial Statements. The re-filed Interim Financial Statements also bring forward the subsequent event note disclosure.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Peru and has a presence in Mexico, Uruguay, UK, Spain and also in Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Seite 1 von 2
Khiron Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Khiron Life Sciences Re-Files Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements to Correct Comparative Disclosure and Certain Presentation TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or, the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), announced today that it has re-filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.07.20
324
KHRN - mit scharrenden Hufen zum Sprung in andere Dimension bereit!