Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base

Houston (ots/PRNewswire) - Gunvor USA LLC ("Gunvor USA" or "the Company"), a

subsidiary of Gunvor Group Ltd ("Gunvor" or "the Group"), has successfully

closed the syndication of its USD 1.1 billion borrowing base credit facility

("the Facility"). The Facility includes a USD 500 million accordion feature,

which remains available to support future growth.



The proceeds of the Facility will refinance Gunvor USA's existing borrowing base

facility signed in October 2019, provide continued working capital financing for

the Company's merchant activities, and fund general corporate purposes.





"Gunvor USA continues to enjoy strong and steady support from our bankingpartners as we effectively navigate the challenging market environment," saidChris Morran, CFO of Gunvor USA. "We are pleased to have attracted five newlenders to our facility, along with a substantial amount of oversubscription,which reflects the confidence in our business and strategy as Gunvor expandsfurther into the North American market."The Facility is jointly lead arranged by Rabobank, which will also serve asAdministrative Agent and Active Bookrunner, and ING Capital LLC, Natixis, NewYork Branch, and Société Générale as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Arrangersin the transaction. The syndicate is further supported by a diverse group of 12additional lenders, five of which are new to the Facility."Through the first nine months of 2020, the North American business has been asignificant contributor to the Group," said David Garza, Managing DirectorGunvor USA. "The strong expansion of our banking partners emphasizes thecompany's commitment to the Americas business."Zukerman Gore Brandeis & Grossman, LLP served as counsel to the lenders.McGuireWoods LLP served as counsel to the borrower.About Gunvor USA LLCGunvor USA LLC is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Gunvor Group Ltd, one ofthe world's largest independent energy commodity traders in the world. GunvorUSA is a North American energy commodity merchant focused on the marketing andtrading of physical refined products, crude oil, renewables, natural gas, andpower. Gunvor USA is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with trading offices inStamford, Connecticut and Calgary, Canada.About Gunvor GroupGunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities tradinghouses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficientlymove physical energy from where they it is sourced to where it is are demandedmost. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure-refineries,pipelines, storage and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable valueacross the global supply chain for its customers. In 2019, Gunvor Groupgenerated USD 75 billion in revenue on 198 million MT of volumes. The Group'smain trading offices are in Geneva, Singapore, Houston and London, with anetwork of more than 20 representative and other trading offices around theglobe.