 

Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
23.11.2020, 20:00  |  41   |   |   
Houston (ots/PRNewswire) - Gunvor USA LLC ("Gunvor USA" or "the Company"), a
subsidiary of Gunvor Group Ltd ("Gunvor" or "the Group"), has successfully
closed the syndication of its USD 1.1 billion borrowing base credit facility
("the Facility"). The Facility includes a USD 500 million accordion feature,
which remains available to support future growth.

The proceeds of the Facility will refinance Gunvor USA's existing borrowing base
facility signed in October 2019, provide continued working capital financing for
the Company's merchant activities, and fund general corporate purposes.

"Gunvor USA continues to enjoy strong and steady support from our banking
partners as we effectively navigate the challenging market environment," said
Chris Morran, CFO of Gunvor USA. "We are pleased to have attracted five new
lenders to our facility, along with a substantial amount of oversubscription,
which reflects the confidence in our business and strategy as Gunvor expands
further into the North American market."

The Facility is jointly lead arranged by Rabobank, which will also serve as
Administrative Agent and Active Bookrunner, and ING Capital LLC, Natixis, New
York Branch, and Société Générale as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Arrangers
in the transaction. The syndicate is further supported by a diverse group of 12
additional lenders, five of which are new to the Facility.

"Through the first nine months of 2020, the North American business has been a
significant contributor to the Group," said David Garza, Managing Director
Gunvor USA. "The strong expansion of our banking partners emphasizes the
company's commitment to the Americas business."

Zukerman Gore Brandeis & Grossman, LLP served as counsel to the lenders.
McGuireWoods LLP served as counsel to the borrower.

About Gunvor USA LLC

Gunvor USA LLC is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Gunvor Group Ltd, one of
the world's largest independent energy commodity traders in the world. Gunvor
USA is a North American energy commodity merchant focused on the marketing and
trading of physical refined products, crude oil, renewables, natural gas, and
power. Gunvor USA is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with trading offices in
Stamford, Connecticut and Calgary, Canada.

About Gunvor Group

Gunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading
houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently
move physical energy from where they it is sourced to where it is are demanded
most. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure-refineries,
pipelines, storage and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable value
across the global supply chain for its customers. In 2019, Gunvor Group
generated USD 75 billion in revenue on 198 million MT of volumes. The Group's
main trading offices are in Geneva, Singapore, Houston and London, with a
network of more than 20 representative and other trading offices around the
globe.

More information can be found at GunvorGroup.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340875/Gunvor_Logo.jpg

Mr. Seth Thomas Pietras
stp@gunvorgroup.com
+41-79-870-6290

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105839/4771845
OTS: Gunvor Group


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base Gunvor USA LLC ("Gunvor USA" or "the Company"), a subsidiary of Gunvor Group Ltd ("Gunvor" or "the Group"), has successfully closed the syndication of its USD 1.1 billion borrowing base credit facility ("the Facility"). The Facility includes a USD …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) 2020: Israel, die USA und die Schweiz bieten die besten Rahmenbedingungen für weibliches ...
Niedersachsens Bauernpräsident: Fleischbranche und Handel nutzen Not der Landwirte aus
KfW fördert neue Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control
Ratgeber zum Start der Cyber Week: Diese Verkaufstricks sollten Verbraucher kennen (FOTO)
IDnow's AutoIdent ist die erste KI-Lösung, die für Hochsicherheitstransaktionen ...
AOK alarmiert: Viele Kliniken nutzen weiter Schlupflöcher zur Doppelabrechnung der Pflegekosten / Bruch der ...
Gastronomie: Aus Novemberhilfen müssen Winterhilfen werden
Titel
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Infektiologin Addo: Ältere nicht zwingend zuerst impfen
Kreditnehmer sparen durch Sondertilgungen Hunderte Euro (FOTO)
Neuer Fiat Tipo und neuer Fiat Tipo Cross (FOTO)
Informationsveranstaltung der PartnerFonds AG - Guter Fortschritt in der Vorbereitung der ...
PwC-Studie: So verändert COVID-19 das Leben in den Städten
"Lockdown könnte zu tausenden Geschäfts-Schließungen führen"
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:43 Uhr
Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
20:42 Uhr
Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference
20:39 Uhr
Bedeutender Wallfahrtsort in Mexiko bleibt wegen Corona geschlossen
20:37 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Symrise auf 'Hold' - Ziel 115 Euro
20:35 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank belässt Sixt-Stämme auf 'Add' - Ziel 70 Euro
20:35 Uhr
Palayan Engages New PCAOB Registered Auditor
20:32 Uhr
Kreise: Brainard soll bei Fed bleiben - Wird Janet Yellen US-Finanzministerin?
20:32 Uhr
Elliott Wellen Analyse: DAX in korrektiven Mustern
20:31 Uhr
Nato-Generalsekretär spricht erstmals nach US-Wahl mit Biden
20:30 Uhr
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Teure Symbolnummer, Kommentar zur Riester-Rente von Jan ...