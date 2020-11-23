Veracyte to Participate in Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, announced today that Bonnie Anderson, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2020.
The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on the event website prior to the dates of the conference. A replay of the presentation will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations and will remain archived there for approximately 90 days.
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in thyroid cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping test is in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
