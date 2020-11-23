Veracyte to Participate in Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, announced today that Bonnie Anderson, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2020.

The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on the event website prior to the dates of the conference. A replay of the presentation will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations and will remain archived there for approximately 90 days.