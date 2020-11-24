DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Despite corona stable margin above 20% with significant increase in order intake 24.11.2020 / 07:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- BCM Group generates revenue of € 33.9 million in the first nine months of financial year 2020; decline of -16% compared to (pro forma) previous year's period

- Adjusted EBITDA margin remains stable above 20% as in H1 2020

- Significant increase in group order intake Q3 2020 of +24% compared to Q2 2020

- Capital increase from the listing fully available for acquistions; total cash of

€ 122 million

Frankfurt/Main, November 24, 2020. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), a long-term oriented technology group focused on acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions within the German Mittelstand, published its nine-month figures for the financial year 2020.

In the first nine months of financial year 2020, BCM Group generated revenue of € 33.9 million. This represents a decline of -16% compared with the previous pro forma reporting period 9M 2019. The reason for this was the COVID-19-related revenue decline of the Security Technologies segment. In the Environmental Technologies segment, however, BCM Group continued to increase revenue significantly. Nevertheless, given its smaller absolute size compared with the Security Technologies segment, it could not fully compensate the decline in business. On a non-pro forma basis, i.e. including inorganic growth through acquisitions, revenue grew by +290.4% compared with the same period of the previous year. With an adjusted EBITDA of € 7.0 million, BCM has also kept the margin constantly above 20% as in H1 2020. In addition, order intake of BCM Group increased significantly by +24% in the third quarter, as compared with Q2 2020.