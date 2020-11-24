 

2020 American Influencer Awards Premieres on December 6th with Hosts Frankie Grande and Kandee Johnson

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 18:30  |  35   |   |   

The American Influencer Association (AIA) announces the third annual American Influencer Awards will be co-hosted by Frankie Grande and Kandee Johnson and will be streamed on Sunday, December 6th. The American Influencers Awards is powered by the USA TODAY NETWORK and coordinated with the American Influencer Association.

The American Influencer Awards honors the greatest beauty contributors and talent on social media across makeup, hair, skincare, nails, and more. To present the 23 beauty awards, the show will feature top influencers and presenters including Kris Jenner, 360Jeezy, Chris Appleton, Chrishell Stause, Guy Tang, Kristen Hancher, Rebecca Zamalo, and more.

“I’m so excited to be hosting the only award show that celebrates all the hard work, creativity, and talent of the beauty influencer industry,” said Kandee Johnson. “There's no other night like it; it's glamorous, fun, and the biggest night for the beauty community!”

"I'm honored to be involved in these incredible awards recognizing the work of influencers,” said Frankie Grande. “While this year’s show may look a little different, Kandee and I promise to bring viewers a night of entertainment, laughter, and celebration."

This year’s public voting to choose the award winners ran from October 1st through October 31st and resulted in a record-breaking 4.5M votes cast.

The American Influencer Awards will premiere on AIAawards.com at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT on December 6, 2020. For more information on the event and nominees, visit https://www.aiaawards.com/ and follow @aiaawards on social media.

The 2020 American Influencer Awards is sponsored by BoxyCharm and The GloZell Show, brought to you by Million Stories Media.

About American Influencer Association

Based in Los Angeles, the American Influencer Association was established in 2017 to cultivate community and recognition across the social media influencer industry. American Influencer Association is the leader in identifying, selecting, and awarding the greatest contributors on social media. Its purpose is to inspire positivity while elevating and authenticating the influencer community.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to the communities in our network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Its portfolio includes the USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S. and Guam, and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary with over 140 local media brands operating in the United Kingdom. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc. and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, formerly GateHouse Live. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

Gannett Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2020 American Influencer Awards Premieres on December 6th with Hosts Frankie Grande and Kandee Johnson The American Influencer Association (AIA) announces the third annual American Influencer Awards will be co-hosted by Frankie Grande and Kandee Johnson and will be streamed on Sunday, December 6th. The American Influencers Awards is powered by the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
Accenture Positioned as Leader in Digital Business Transformation Services by Independent Research ...
Emerson Completes Acquisition of 7AC Technologies, Inc.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Gannett Announces Refinancing of Approximately $500 million of Debt
03.11.20
Gannett Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results