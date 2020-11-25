 

PEABODY ENERGY 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. - BTU

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 27, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTU), if they purchased the Company’s shares between April 3, 2017 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Peabody and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-btu/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 27, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Peabody and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 28, 2018, a fire erupted at the Company’s North Goonyella mine, resulting in operations being suspended indefinitely. Following a series of negative disclosures relating to delays in resuming operations at the mine, on October 29, 2019, the Company disclosed that regulators were placing strict restrictions on restarting operations resulting in drastic adjustments to its reentry plan, ultimately announcing a minimum three year delay.

On this news, the price of Peabody’s shares plummeted.

The case is Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System v. Peabody Energy Corp., 20-cv-08024.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Peabody - auferstanden nach Insolvenz
