Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 27, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTU), if they purchased the Company’s shares between April 3, 2017 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About the Lawsuit

Peabody and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 28, 2018, a fire erupted at the Company’s North Goonyella mine, resulting in operations being suspended indefinitely. Following a series of negative disclosures relating to delays in resuming operations at the mine, on October 29, 2019, the Company disclosed that regulators were placing strict restrictions on restarting operations resulting in drastic adjustments to its reentry plan, ultimately announcing a minimum three year delay.

On this news, the price of Peabody’s shares plummeted.

The case is Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System v. Peabody Energy Corp., 20-cv-08024.

