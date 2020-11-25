 

NexTech AR Subsidiary, Map Dynamics, Hosts Houston Ballet’s 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market

The newly-acquired Map Dynamics self-serve hybrid events platform further strengthens NexTech’s client portfolio with the Houston Ballet’s Annual Nutcracker Market, a signature holiday retail and fundraising event

VANCOUVER British Columbia and HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for virtual and hybrid eCommerce, education, conferences and events today provided an update from subsidiary Map Dynamics on the first virtual event it’s hosting under the NexTech brand: Houston Ballet’s Virtual Nutcracker Market. During the 2019 Nutcracker Market, over 107,240 customers spent over $20.4 million.

The 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market, launched on November 11, features 150 exhibitors representing apparel, beauty, food, home decor and more, many of whom are small businesses based or operating within the local Houston, Texas market. To date, the 2020 Nutcracker Market has drawn 716,823 exhibitor views, 76,542 event visitors and over 1 million event visits. The marketplace will be accessible to shoppers through December 11, 2020.

Map Dynamics worked with Houston Ballet to reimagine this annual event, which traditionally draws shoppers to 150,000 square feet of retail and exhibition space, into a fully-virtual online marketplace. During the 2019 Nutcracker Market, over 107,240 customers spent over $20.4 million at more than 270 national and international booths. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from the event are donated to Houston Ballet Foundation to fund its academy and scholarship programs.

For the 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market, Map Dynamics built an interactive, easy-to-navigate floor plan that enables attendees to browse exhibitors through the floor plan or by name, booth number or category. Each exhibitor’s virtual booth can be customized to include their business story, product images and videos and chat functionality, all directly within the event platform. Map Dynamics adapted many of its B2B and educational event features, including networking and live chat functionality, into the Market platform, creating unique engagement opportunities for attendees that go beyond the traditional online shopping experience.

