Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2020
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE: WEA) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2020.
|Current Q
|Previous Q
|Prior Yr Q
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Total Assets (a)
|
$ 238,924,888
|
$ 236,426,317
$ 236,715,443
$ 167,554,836
$ 162,736,402
$ 171,722,454
$ 14.12
$ 13.72
$ 14.42
$ 12.92
$ 13.13
$ 14.21
(8.50)%
(4.30)%
(1.46)%
11,863,337
11,863,337
11,905,852
$ 2,685,618
$ 2,539,923
$ 2,302,121
$ 4,481,756
$ 18,988,165
$ 653,263
$ 7,167,374
$ 21,528,088
$ 2,955,384
$ 0.23
$ 0.21
$ 0.19
$ 0.38
$ 1.60
$ 0.05
$ 0.61
$ 1.81
$ 0.24
$ 949,798
$ 613,121
$ (40,349)
$ 0.08
$ 0.05
$ (0.00)
$ 57,000,000
$ 57,500,000
$ 57,000,000
$ 9,107,000
$ 9,088,625
$ 6,700,938
Footnotes:
(a) The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings, which are included in total assets; total net assets do not include borrowings.
(b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.
(c) For the quarter indicated.
(d) As of the period indicated above.
* Amount represents less than $0.01 per share
This financial data is unaudited.
The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.
On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company that invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of debt securities. Its investment adviser is Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”), a subsidiary of Franklin Resources. Western Asset Management Company, LLC has managed the Fund since its inception in 2002.
For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.
Category: Financials
Source: Franklin Templeton
