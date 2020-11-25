 

Sparton Resources Inc. Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Matachewan First Nation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV.SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed, effective November 17, 2020 a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the Matachewan First Nation (“MFN”) related to its exploration program activities on the Sir Harry Oakes Gold Project near Matachewan, Ontario.

MFN is a signatory to Treaty No. 9 and holds inherent aboriginal and treaty rights to and over their traditional territory, which includes the Mining Leases and claims held by Sparton and referred to as the Sir Harry Oakes Project. The MOU recognizes these rights and provides for a mutually beneficial and cooperative relationship between the parties.

MOU TERMS

The MOU, among other things, contemplates the possibility of an Investment Benefit Agreement (“IBA”) in the future if the project is successful in advancing the project to advanced exploration and development stages and completion of a positive feasibility study.

Additionally, the Company will compensate MFN for its exploration activities in the MFN area by issuing to MFN (subject to TSX.V approval) 50,000 Sparton common shares with a deemed value of $0.06 each, and 50,000 Share Purchase Warrants (“SPW”s). The SPWs are valid for a period of three years from November 17, 2020, and entitle MFN to purchase up to 50,000 additional common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share.

As further compensation Sparton will pay MFN on an annual basis, 2% (percent) of its audited exploration costs directly related to the expenses on the Oakes Project.

The MOU is valid and in effect until Sparton has either ceased its activities on the Project or an IBA agreement is concluded.

GENERAL

“With the level of mining and exploration activities currently taking place in the Matachewan area, we are seeing a greater participation by First Nations in this important sector of the economy. We are very pleased to be working with MFN and ensuring that the environmental standards and economic and social values that they impart and that we share are being applied. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship. Negotiations for this MOU were constructive and straightforward. Sparton management look forward to close consultation with MFN on any and all aspects of the Oakes Project where mutual technical, commercial and MFN traditional knowledge benefits can be achieved,” stated Lee Barker, Sparton CEO.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Sparton is a mineral exploration Company currently focused on exploring gold projects near producing mines on or near the major gold producing trends in eastern Ontario and western Quebec where it holds interests in two exploration prospects. The Bruell Property in Quebec, which hosts a new gold discovery, has been optioned to Eldorado Gold, which owns the nearby producing Lamaque Mine. The Sir Harry Oakes Property in Ontario is the current focus of the Company’s exploration drilling program and is in close proximity to Alamos Gold’s producing Young Davidson Mine. The Company is currently conducting an initial drill program designed to confirm the results of work originally carried out by a syndicate funded by Sir Harry Oakes in the 1930’s.

Sparton also holds an interest in VRB Energy Inc., a leading vanadium battery company that is currently private.

For more information contact:
A. Lee Barker, M.A Sc., P. Eng.,
President and CEO
Tel./Fax: 647-344-7734 or Mobile: 416-716-5762
Email: info@spartonres.ca Website: www.spartonres.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, financings and transactions being pursued, and all such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such forward-looking statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

We Seek Safe Harbour

 


Sparton Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sparton Resources Inc. Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Matachewan First Nation TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV.SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed, effective November 17, 2020 a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the Matachewan First Nation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) in the ...
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.20
3
Sparton lebt wieder.. Gold und Vanadium Batterientechnik