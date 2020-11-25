 

Befesa S.A.: Befesa to distribute additional €10m dividend to shareholders

Befesa S.A.: Befesa to distribute additional €10m dividend to shareholders

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Befesa to distribute additional €10m dividend to shareholders

The board of Befesa today resolved to distribute an interim dividend from the available reserves in the amount of EUR 0.29 gross per share equal to a total amount of approx. EUR 10 million to its shareholders. Befesa already distributed a dividend of EUR 0.44 gross per share equal to a total amount of approx. EUR 15 million in July, after the approval of the AGM. Therefore, Befesa will have distributed a total dividend of EUR 0.73 gross per share or in total approx. EUR 25 million in 2020, equal to approximately 30% of the reported consolidated net profit for 2019 of EUR 82.7 million.

The key dividend dates in connection with the payment of the interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-date: 30 November 2020
Record date: 1 December 2020
Payment date: 4 December 2020

Contact:
Investor Relations
Rafael Pérez
Director of Investor Relations and Strategy
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
Phone: +49 2102 1001 0

