DGAP-Adhoc Befesa S.A.: Befesa to distribute additional €10m dividend to shareholders
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Befesa S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend
/
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Befesa to distribute additional €10m dividend to shareholders
The board of Befesa today resolved to distribute an interim dividend from the available reserves in the amount of EUR 0.29 gross per share equal to a total amount of approx. EUR 10 million to its shareholders. Befesa already distributed a dividend of EUR 0.44 gross per share equal to a total amount of approx. EUR 15 million in July, after the approval of the AGM. Therefore, Befesa will have distributed a total dividend of EUR 0.73 gross per share or in total approx. EUR 25 million in 2020, equal to approximately 30% of the reported consolidated net profit for 2019 of EUR 82.7 million.
The key dividend dates in connection with the payment of the interim dividend are as follows:
Ex-date: 30 November 2020
Record date: 1 December 2020
Payment date: 4 December 2020
Contact:
Investor Relations
Rafael Pérez
Director of Investor Relations and Strategy
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
Phone: +49 2102 1001 0
25-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Befesa S.A.
|46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
|1330 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|irbefesa@befesa.com
|Internet:
|www.befesa.com
|ISIN:
|LU1704650164
|WKN:
|A2H5Z1
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1150576
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1150576 25-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare