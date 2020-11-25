DGAP-Ad-hoc: Befesa S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend Befesa S.A.: Befesa to distribute additional €10m dividend to shareholders 25-Nov-2020 / 15:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Befesa to distribute additional €10m dividend to shareholders



The board of Befesa today resolved to distribute an interim dividend from the available reserves in the amount of EUR 0.29 gross per share equal to a total amount of approx. EUR 10 million to its shareholders. Befesa already distributed a dividend of EUR 0.44 gross per share equal to a total amount of approx. EUR 15 million in July, after the approval of the AGM. Therefore, Befesa will have distributed a total dividend of EUR 0.73 gross per share or in total approx. EUR 25 million in 2020, equal to approximately 30% of the reported consolidated net profit for 2019 of EUR 82.7 million.

The key dividend dates in connection with the payment of the interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-date: 30 November 2020

Record date: 1 December 2020

Payment date: 4 December 2020

Contact:

Investor Relations

Rafael Pérez

Director of Investor Relations and Strategy

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Phone: +49 2102 1001 0

Language: English Company: Befesa S.A.

