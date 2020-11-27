 

DIC Asset AG Expands Senior Management of GEG

DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Personnel
DIC Asset AG Expands Senior Management of GEG

27.11.2020
Press Release

DIC Asset AG Expands Senior Management of GEG

  • Tim Van den Brande to become Managing Director of GEG in 2021
  • Focus on expansion of international investor base in Institutional Business

Frankfurt am Main, 27 November 2020. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) will further intensify its focus on institutional investors and has appointed Tim Van den Brande as new member of the Management Board of GEG German Real Estate GmbH toward this end. As Managing Director, starting early next year, he will focus on institutional investor fundraising and on opening up new market opportunities in the asset management business.

Most recently, Tim Van den Brande served as Head of Institutional Capital Raising for the regions France, Benelux and Asia-Pacific with the Munich-based asset manager KGAL, launching the company's first international investment fund for renewable energies with a volume of c. EUR 750 million and playing a leading role in internationalizing the investor base, among other responsibilities.

In previous positions, he worked in several international investment banks, including as Head of France and Benelux for Kleinwort Benson in Munich and London, and as Executive Director for JP Morgan in London. Here, too, the focus of his work was on structuring and placing investment concepts in the area of real assets. Tim Van den Brande obtained a Master of Science in Management from the emlyon Business School in Lyon.

"We are delighted to have been able to recruit an internationally connected expert in fundraising for investment products who will join our effort to continue the dynamic growth of our asset management business," commented Christian Bock, the Chief Institutional Business Officer (CIBO) of DIC Asset AG.

 

About DIC Asset AG:

With more than 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 189 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 8.7 billion under management.

