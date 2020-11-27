DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Investment PIERER Mobility AG: Simplification of the shareholding structure with Bajaj Auto 27-Nov-2020 / 13:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Pierer Industrie and Bajaj Auto restart discussions for Bajaj to participate at level of Pierer Mobility

Pierer Industrie AG holds more than 60% of the shares of PIERER Mobility AG. The listed company PIERER Mobility AG holds approximately 51.7% of the shares of KTM AG; Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (referred to as Bajaj) holds approximately 48% of the shares of the operating KTM AG.

PIERER Mobility AG was informed by Pierer Industrie AG and Bajaj that they have restarted discussions on assessing the possibility of transferring Bajaj's 48% stake in the operating KTM AG to PIERER Mobility AG, with the Pierer-Group continuing to retain the controlling majority over PIERER Mobility AG.

Pierer Industrie AG and Bajaj will now evaluate the proposals in detail.

In preparation for this possible transaction, Pierer Industrie AG in a first step contributes its 60% stake in PIERER Mobility AG to "PTW Holding AG" through a contribution in kind, which will thus become a direct 60% shareholder of PIERER Mobility AG.

If a decision is taken to execute the transaction, PIERER Mobility AG will consider the legal and economic requirements and conditions of a capital increase by contribution in kind from the existing authorized capital of the company. The authorized capital enables a capital increase of up to 50% of the existing share capital. After the transaction, the stake of PIERER Mobility AG in KTM AG increases from currently 51.7% to approximately 99.7%.