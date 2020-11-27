 

DGAP-Adhoc PIERER Mobility AG: Simplification of the shareholding structure with Bajaj Auto

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.11.2020, 13:30  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Investment
PIERER Mobility AG: Simplification of the shareholding structure with Bajaj Auto

27-Nov-2020 / 13:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release dated November 27, 2020

PIERER Mobility AG: Simplification of the shareholding structure with Bajaj Auto

- Pierer Industrie and Bajaj Auto restart discussions for Bajaj to participate at level of Pierer Mobility

Pierer Industrie AG holds more than 60% of the shares of PIERER Mobility AG. The listed company PIERER Mobility AG holds approximately 51.7% of the shares of KTM AG; Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (referred to as Bajaj) holds approximately 48% of the shares of the operating KTM AG.

PIERER Mobility AG was informed by Pierer Industrie AG and Bajaj that they have restarted discussions on assessing the possibility of transferring Bajaj's 48% stake in the operating KTM AG to PIERER Mobility AG, with the Pierer-Group continuing to retain the controlling majority over PIERER Mobility AG.

Pierer Industrie AG and Bajaj will now evaluate the proposals in detail.

In preparation for this possible transaction, Pierer Industrie AG in a first step contributes its 60% stake in PIERER Mobility AG to "PTW Holding AG" through a contribution in kind, which will thus become a direct 60% shareholder of PIERER Mobility AG.

If a decision is taken to execute the transaction, PIERER Mobility AG will consider the legal and economic requirements and conditions of a capital increase by contribution in kind from the existing authorized capital of the company. The authorized capital enables a capital increase of up to 50% of the existing share capital. After the transaction, the stake of PIERER Mobility AG in KTM AG increases from currently 51.7% to approximately 99.7%.

Seite 1 von 3
PIERER Mobility Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Brain Force Software AG (WPKN 919 331) - Eine noch unendeckte Wachstumsperle !!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc PIERER Mobility AG: Simplification of the shareholding structure with Bajaj Auto DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Investment PIERER Mobility AG: Simplification of the shareholding structure with Bajaj Auto 27-Nov-2020 / 13:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG erwirbt Cranach Pharma GmbH; Ausgabe von 4.180.000 neuen Medios-Aktien; deutlicher ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10%
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bohrungen bestätigen signifikante Erweiterung von Korbel Main - ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG acquires Cranach Pharma GmbH; issue of 4,180,000 new Medios shares; significant increase ...
DGAP-News: Eliminalia: Ihr strategischer Partner im Kampf gegen Fake News
DGAP-DD: mic AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Vereinfachung der Beteiligungsstruktur mit Bajaj Auto (deutsch)
13:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Vereinfachung der Beteiligungsstruktur mit Bajaj Auto
25.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
25.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
13.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
13.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
13.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
13.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
11.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
11.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
4.457
Brain Force Software AG (WPKN 919 331) - Eine noch unendeckte Wachstumsperle !!