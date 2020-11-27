 

Reunion Gold Announces Appointment of Acting CEO

LONGUEUIL, Québec, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") reports that Réjean Gourde, the Company’s President and CEO is taking a temporary leave of absence from his duties, in order to address recently discovered health issues. The length of Mr. Gourde's leave will be determined by his overall health and medical progress.

In a statement, Mr. Fennell said that “Mr. Gourde’s illness was unexpected. We wish him all the best as he recovers.”

During Mr. Gourde's leave, Carlos Bertoni, will serve as Acting CEO of the Company with the support of David Fennell, the Company’s Executive Chair and the management team. Mr. Bertoni is a Professional Geoscientist and a seasoned mining industry executive with over 40 years of experience. Mr. Bertoni has been acting as technical advisor of the Company since 2012. Mr. Bertoni worked for Golden Star Resources between 1989 to 2003 managing the exploration of key projects including Omai in Guyana, Gross Rosebel in Suriname, and Paul Isnard (Montagne d´Or), Yaou and Dorlin in French Guiana. He was President and CEO of Northern Mining Explorations Ltd. between 2003 and 2006 and of Guyanor Ressources S.A., a subsidiary of Golden Star Resources, between 2001 and 2003.

About Reunion Gold
Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana, all located in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com). For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION         
Paul Fowler, Manager, Corporate Development
Telephone: +1 450.677.2585
Email: info@reuniongold.com


