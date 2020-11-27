 

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (“Northern Dynasty” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NAK) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Northern Dynasty was issued a record of decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on November 25, 2020. The Company was denied permits related to the Pebble project, its proposed mine in Alaska. The regulator noted that the Company’s “compensatory mitigation plan” as submitted was “non-compliant,” and found the project “not in the public interest.” Based on this news, shares of Northern Dynasty fell by 50% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

