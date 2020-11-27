The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (“Northern Dynasty” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NAK) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Northern Dynasty was issued a record of decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on November 25, 2020. The Company was denied permits related to the Pebble project, its proposed mine in Alaska. The regulator noted that the Company’s “compensatory mitigation plan” as submitted was “non-compliant,” and found the project “not in the public interest.” Based on this news, shares of Northern Dynasty fell by 50% on the same day.