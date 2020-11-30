 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinterest, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PINS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 16, 2019 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 22, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Pinterest was approaching the maximum capacity of its addressable market in the United States. This market saturation greatly slowed down the Company’s potential to increase its average revenue per user. The Company also suffered a greater risk of losing advertising revenue. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Pinterest, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

