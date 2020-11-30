 

K9 Gold Corp.’s Stony Lake Project Ideally Positioned for Success in Central Newfoundland’s “Gold Belt”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K9 Gold Corp.’s (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) Stony Lake Project is perfectly situated among extremely good company in an area that has become a gold-mining hotbed and affectionately designated the “Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.”  The landscape, in all directions, is dotted with mining operations in various stages of development and exploration, and K9 Gold is ideally positioned right in the middle of it all.

K9 Gold’s mining operations at the Stony Lake Project, which is located within the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, covers more than 13,000 hectares and 27 kilometers of favorable trend between Sokoman Minerals Corp.’s Moosehead high-grade gold discovery to the northeast and Marathon Gold Corp.'s Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest.  Additionally, New Found Gold Corp. operates its Queensway high-grade gold Project to the northeast of K9 Gold’s property.

With mineral resources aplenty being found on nearby and adjacent properties throughout the Central Newfoundland region, K9 Gold has joined the great dig with exploration well underway at Stony Lake.  The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Poloni, says, “Currently we are actively working at Stony Lake conducting airborne VTEM, LiDAR and Imagery surveys, mapping, and rock and till sampling. We are also planning some trenching to open up a few areas with mineralized outcrop.”

So, what’s driving so many companies to Central Newfoundland?  It’s simple. They’re flocking to the region because the geology is rich with opportunity, mineral finds by Marathon Gold, Sokoman Minerals, and others are influencing companies to seek the same success, and the price of gold per ounce on the world stage demands attention from those entities fortunate enough to own exploration projects there. 

When discussing the geology in Central Newfoundland, where K9 Gold’s Stony Lake Project is located, geologist Derek Wilton opined that the rocks in this region just have the “right geology.”  “You can’t have gold deposits without having the right rocks and the rocks are good,” he said.

Jeff Poloni agrees, “The importance of faults in this zone is that it allows gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids to leak upwards from a deeper intrusive source.  Central Newfoundland is on both the Canadian and world stage as a source for orogenic gold deposits, with Stony Lake having all of the correct signatures for discovery.”

Seite 1 von 3
K9 Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

K9 Gold Corp.’s Stony Lake Project Ideally Positioned for Success in Central Newfoundland’s “Gold Belt” NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - K9 Gold Corp.’s (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) Stony Lake Project is perfectly situated among extremely good company in an area that has become a gold-mining hotbed and affectionately …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
K9 Gold Corp. Yielding High Quality Gold Samples at Stony Lake Project as CEO Discusses Company’s Promising Exploration
10.11.20
GEHEIM-TIPP startet durch!: ENORME STÄRKE am gestrigen Crash-Tag: MEGA-VOLUMEN und STEIGENDE KURSE bei dieser GOLDAKTIE! Was ist hier los?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
5
Global Vanadium (TSXV:GLV) ernennt neuen CEO und verkündet Namensänderung