 

SAIC to Display Solutions to Help Government Conduct Training During COVID-19 Pandemic at I/ITSEC Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 16:06  |  69   |   |   

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) will display its leading training and simulation solutions, including a synthetic experiential suite of software, customizable interactive models with procedural instruction, and a new microlearning platform called in-SITE, during the 2020 Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event. SAIC’s solutions bring innovative training technology to help protect America’s warfighters and modernize the U.S. federal government, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“SAIC has a long history of delivering leading agile, integrated training solutions to prepare our customers for any situation, ensuring optimal performance,” said Bob Kleinhample, SAIC training and mission solutions vice president and I/ITSEC 2020 conference chair. “Our solutions use modern technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud, 3D printing, and more to bring the latest innovations to federal government agencies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have tailored these solutions to respond to our customers’ unique remote training challenges with great success.”

As conference chair, Kleinhample will also deliver remarks during the opening ceremonies on technology trends to be seen at I/ITSEC.

Since 2018, SAIC has worked with the U.S. Air Force to revolutionize the way it trains pilots by deploying commercial off–the-shelf (COTS) simulators and virtual reality to graduate more aviators each year. As part of the Pilot Training Next program, students use desktop-size simulators for easy access to an immersive simulation environment, empowering them to conduct training on their own schedules. As a result, pilots are ready for live instruction in about half the time.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many aviators had to self-quarantine and social distance to ensure their safety, but the critical need for pilot training has remained. SAIC’s team quickly pivoted and assembled a solution in aviators’ dorm rooms to ensure they complete their mandatory flight-time training. Currently, despite the pandemic disruption, trainees completed 96% of their planned learning and flights through the pandemic.

Additionally, SAIC has completed training for more than 1,000 U.S. Army National Guard military intelligence guardsmen during the pandemic to assist them with required training and to ensure they retain the same standards as their active-duty counterparts. Using SAIC’s Military Intelligence (MI) Gym, SAIC’s design addresses the National Guard’s challenges by providing training anywhere and anytime with cross functionality, adaptability, and affordability. Although guardsmen were unable to convene for drill duty due to the pandemic, nearly 1,000 registered guardsmen completed training remotely using MI Gym.

