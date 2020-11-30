 

Monument Welcomes Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang as a member of its Board of Directors effective immediately. 

Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang is a professional geologist registered with the Board of Geologists in Malaysia, and has 40 years of mining and exploration experience, from being a hands-on geologist to taking on executive roles in the mining industry in Malaysia, Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Guyana, USA, Canada, Central Africa, Mongolia, Australia, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

Since 2008 Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang has been the Executive Chairman of Malaco Mining Sdn Bhd, one of the major shareholders of Monument. Dato’ Sia currently serves as a Senior Council Member of the Malaysian Chamber of Mines and a member of the Malaysian Geological Society. He is actively advising the Department of Mineral and Geosciences of the Malaysian Ministry of Land and Natural Resources of matters relating to mining and economic geology. Dato’ Sia has a B.Sc. (Hons) in Applied Geology from the University of Malaya.

“I am honored to welcome Mr. Dato’ Sia to the Monument Board of Directors,” remarked Mr. Robert Baldock, Chairman of the Board, “His strong mining background combined with extensive experience and presence in the Malaysia mining industry will complement our Board as we continue building the Company for all stakeholders.”

Mr. Baldock added, “The Covid-19 pandemic is changing the world’s economic expectations and the ways of conducting business, which introduces large uncertainty moving forward. Having said that, the gold market continues to be strong in Western Australia. With the strategy to divest the base metal portfolio and generate cash from the existing Selinsing Gold Mine through the current gold treatment plant and its planned expansion, we are actively focusing our corporate development in the Western Australia region where our Murchison Gold Project has great upside potential and market attraction. The objective is to increase our shareholders’ value as rising tide lifts the boat. We are working through valuations and planning and will update the market accordingly.”

