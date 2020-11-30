 

Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 23:50  |  34   |   |   

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the appointment of Laura J. Schumacher to its board of directors, effective immediately. Schumacher will serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“Laura’s experience at large, innovative public companies will be invaluable to CrowdStrike as the company continues to grow and scale to meet the demand for its cloud-native endpoint and workload protection platform,” said Gerhard Watzinger, chairman of CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors. “CrowdStrike will benefit tremendously from her deep experience and keen judgment.”

Schumacher currently serves as the vice chairman, External Affairs and chief legal officer of AbbVie, a FORTUNE 100 global biopharmaceutical company. She guides a staff of more than 700 to fulfill AbbVie’s mission to drive continuous innovation, improve health outcomes and enhance people’s lives. Prior to AbbVie’s separation from Abbott, Schumacher served in various leadership positions at Abbott, including executive vice president and general counsel.

“As we continue to build the company into a global industry leader, we believe Laura’s experience, expertise and guidance will be critical assets to CrowdStrike and its leadership,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. “We are confident she will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy and build on our strong track record of commercial success and innovation.”

Schumacher’s expertise includes legal affairs, corporate governance and business development, as well as public and nonprofit board service. She currently serves on the board of directors of General Dynamics Corporation, where she chairs the Compensation Committee. Her nonprofit service includes the Board of Trustees for Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Notre Dame Law School Advisory Board.

“I am looking forward to joining CrowdStrike, one of the most transformational leaders in the security industry,” said Laura Schumacher. “CrowdStrike is critical for organizations around the world that are looking to accelerate their digital transformation, and I am honored to be working with CrowdStrike’s board of directors to advance the company’s important mission and success.”

Schumacher holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including risks and uncertainties that could affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise. 2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: New CrowdStrike Report Finds an Increase in Cyber Adversaries Turning to Business Disruption as Main
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the appointment of Laura J. Schumacher to its board of directors, effective immediately. Schumacher will serve as a member of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
CrowdStrike Integrates Intelligence Feeds and Automation Capabilities to Enhance Newly Introduced AWS Network Firewall
17.11.20
CrowdStrike Global Survey Reveals Fear of State-Sponsored and Ransomware Attacks Pose Danger of Stifling Future Business Growth in Post COVID-19 World
04.11.20
CrowdStrike Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
01.11.20
4 starke Aktien für den neuen Bullenmarkt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
36
New CrowdStrike Report Finds an Increase in Cyber Adversaries Turning to Business Disruption as Main
23.04.20
11
crowdstrike - cybersecurity