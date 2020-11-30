Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors

“Laura’s experience at large, innovative public companies will be invaluable to CrowdStrike as the company continues to grow and scale to meet the demand for its cloud-native endpoint and workload protection platform,” said Gerhard Watzinger, chairman of CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors. “CrowdStrike will benefit tremendously from her deep experience and keen judgment.”

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the appointment of Laura J. Schumacher to its board of directors, effective immediately. Schumacher will serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Schumacher currently serves as the vice chairman, External Affairs and chief legal officer of AbbVie, a FORTUNE 100 global biopharmaceutical company. She guides a staff of more than 700 to fulfill AbbVie’s mission to drive continuous innovation, improve health outcomes and enhance people’s lives. Prior to AbbVie’s separation from Abbott, Schumacher served in various leadership positions at Abbott, including executive vice president and general counsel.

“As we continue to build the company into a global industry leader, we believe Laura’s experience, expertise and guidance will be critical assets to CrowdStrike and its leadership,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. “We are confident she will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy and build on our strong track record of commercial success and innovation.”

Schumacher’s expertise includes legal affairs, corporate governance and business development, as well as public and nonprofit board service. She currently serves on the board of directors of General Dynamics Corporation, where she chairs the Compensation Committee. Her nonprofit service includes the Board of Trustees for Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Notre Dame Law School Advisory Board.

“I am looking forward to joining CrowdStrike, one of the most transformational leaders in the security industry,” said Laura Schumacher. “CrowdStrike is critical for organizations around the world that are looking to accelerate their digital transformation, and I am honored to be working with CrowdStrike’s board of directors to advance the company’s important mission and success.”

Schumacher holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

