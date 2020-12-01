 

MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 01:00  |  56   |   |   

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV: MIR), reported today on its financial results for the financial year ended July 31, 2019.

Profit and Loss Highlights

  • Revenue: The Company recorded revenues in FY2020 of $919,072 compared to $527,445 in FY2019. The increase in revenue was due to the Company’s additional revenues generated with the REVEALCOVID-19TM Total Antibody Test.
  • Gross Profit: The Company recorded a gross profit in FY2020 of $572,280 compared to $423,351 for the same period last year.
  • Operating expenses: In this financial year, the Company recorded operating expenses of $1,872,437 compared to $1,719,384 in FY2019. The increase of 9% in operating expenses were due to additional labour costs associated with the enhanced production for the Company’s REVEALCOVID-19TM Total Antibody Test.
  • Net loss: The Company recorded a net loss of $2,045,386 compared to $2,106,448 in FY2019.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Assets: The Company had an expected increase of its assets by $3,143,557 compared to last financial year which was mainly due to the adoption of IFRS 16 which accounts for approximately $2.3m. IFRS 16, which was adopted by the Company in August 2019, changes the accounting requirement of how to recognize, measure, present and disclose leases. For MedMira, its leases are placed into assets and liabilities.
  • Liabilities: The Company’s liabilities increased by $5,188,943 or 38% between FY2019 and FY2020. This was mainly due to the adoption of IFRS 16 of approximately $2.3m. Furthermore, prepayments received from customers during this period in the amount of approximately $1.2m are considered deferred revenue and part of the current liabilities until these have been converted into revenue.
  • Loans in default slightly increased by $13,850 or 1% compared to the previous financial year. This increase was due to a related party’s loan being due in FY2020. All long and short terms debts are currently under negotiation to restructure terms and conditions of repayment.
  • Working Capital deficit: As a result of the increases noted above, the Company recorded higher working capital deficit of $1,371,642 or 10% compared to last financial year which was mainly due to an increase in deferred revenue (prepayment) of $1,240,890 from the Company’s distributors. These prepayments will be converted into revenue at the time of shipment.

“In FY2020, MedMira was able to highlight the company’s adaptability to new global changes by developing a high-quality testing solution within a short time and which through repeated third-party testing demonstrated accuracy and ease of use. In addition, the company successfully ramped-up production to unprecedented levels without sacrificing stringent quality control measures,” said Markus Meile, CFO of MedMira Inc. “Whereas this new opportunity provided MedMira additional revenues and cash flow, other product sales had suffered during the third and fourth financial quarters, which was mainly due to the global lock downs and the market’s focus on COVID-19 testing. However, subsequent to the financial year end, these sales have steadily increased and will be reported in the following financial quarters.”

Seite 1 von 2
Medmira Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV: MIR), reported today on its financial results for the financial year ended July 31, 2019. Profit and Loss Highlights Revenue: The Company recorded revenues in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft collaborate to develop connected industrial vehicles
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
99
COVID 19 Schnelltest in 1 Minute