DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Alliance SNP SE Offers SAP-qualified Solution Packages for Moving to SAP S/4HANA 01.12.2020 / 08:19 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- SNP has developed configurable solution packages that simplify migrations to SAP S/4HANA through standardization and make them easy to calculate

- The transformation software provider also offers the packages to direct SAP customers in the large enterprise segment

Heidelberg/Germany, December 1st, 2020 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migrations, has developed configurable solution packages that make it easier for companies to move to SAP S/4HANA. SNP offers these standardized solutions, which are based on the CrystalBridge(R) data transformation platform, both to its own customers and to SAP customers in the large enterprise segment in close cooperation with SAP sales and distribution within the SAP S/4HANA Movement program.

SAP has launched the SAP S/4HANA Movement program to provide its existing customers with software and services that facilitate their migration to SAP S/4HANA. As part of this program, SAP enables selected partners to offer their own solution packages, known as "SAP-Qualified Partner-Packaged Solutions." Most recently, SNP's packages were also included, which are aimed at both large customers and SAP's SME customers.

The offer developed by SNP is called "SNP: Selective Transformation to SAP S/4HANA" and comprises two packages, which are tailored to different initial situations and objectives during migrations. SNP offers a procedure that allows customers to fill out a questionnaire and immediately find out the time and cost required for their transformation project. Thanks to standardization, companies benefit from advantages such as a fact-based evaluation of their system, risk minimization and an accelerated project duration of at least 40%, combined with a significant reduction in costs.