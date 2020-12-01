 

AT&T SportsNet returns to Verizon Fios

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Fios and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh have reached a long-term agreement to relaunch the regional sports network to Fios customers in the Pittsburgh and Harrisburg areas. Relaunching AT&T SportsNet, the broadcast home of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins, allows baseball and hockey fans in the region to enjoy watching their local teams in the upcoming seasons. 

Fios TV customers can watch a wide range of programming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh beginning Tuesday, December 1st. AT&T SportsNet will be viewable in the Pittsburgh area on channels 76 and 1525, and in HD on channel 576. In the Harrisburg area, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh will be available on channels 78 and 1527, and in HD on channel 578. AT&T SportsNet alternate is available in both Pittsburgh and Harrisburg on channels 81 and 1528, and in HD on channel 581 when there are programming conflicts on AT&T SportsNet's primary channels.

Verizon today issued the following statement:

“Verizon is pleased to reach an agreement with AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh that enables us to offer the channel to Fios TV customers. We look forward to carrying AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh so Fios customers can focus on cheering for the Pirates and Penguins in the weeks and years to come.”

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh issued the following statement:

“We are very pleased that Verizon Fios customers who are fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins will again have access to watch their favorite teams’ games.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Verizon Fios Media Contact:
Andrew Kameka
andrew.kameka@verizon.com

AT&T SportsNet Media Contact:
Randi Lackscheide
rl7145@att.com


