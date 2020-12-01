 

AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 20:00  |  109   |   |   

Today at AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced four storage innovations that deliver added storage performance, resiliency, and value to customers, including:

  • Amazon EBS io2 Block Express volumes: Next-generation storage server architecture delivers the first SAN built for the cloud, with up to 256,000 IOPS, 4,000 MB/second throughput, and 64 TB of capacity (a 4x increase across all metrics compared to standard io2 volumes), to meet the performance requirements of the most I/O intensive business critical applications (available in preview).
  • Amazon EBS Gp3 volumes: Next-generation general purpose SSD volumes for Amazon EBS give customers the flexibility to provision additional IOPS and throughput without needing to add additional storage, while also offering higher baseline performance of 3,000 IOPS and 125 MB/second of throughput with the ability to provision up to 16,000 IOPS and 1,000 MB/second peak throughput (a 4x increase over Gp2 volumes) at a 20% lower price per GB of storage than existing Gp2 volumes (available today).
  • Amazon S3 Intelligent-Tiering automatic data archiving: Two new tiers (Archive Access and Deep Archive Access) help customers further reduce their storage costs by up to 95% for objects rarely accessed by automatically moving unused objects into archive access tiers (available today).
  • Amazon S3 Replication (multi-destination): New capability gives customers the ability to replicate data to multiple S3 buckets in the same or different AWS Regions, in order to better manage content distribution, compliance, and data-sharing needs across Regions (available today).

EBS io2 Block Express volumes deliver the first SAN built for the cloud
 Customers choose io2 volumes (the latest generation-provisioned IOPS volumes) to run their critical, performance-intensive applications like SAP HANA, Microsoft SQL Server, IBM DB2, MySQL, PostgresSQL, and Oracle databases because it provides 99.999% (five 9s) of durability and 4x more IOPS than general purpose EBS volumes. Some applications require higher IOPS, throughput, or capacity than offered by a single io2 volume. To address the needed performance, customers often stripe multiple io2 volumes together. However, the most demanding applications require more io2 volumes to be striped together than customers want to manage. For these highly demanding applications, many customers have historically used on-premises SANs (a set of disks accessed over the local network). However, SANs have numerous drawbacks. They are expensive due to high upfront acquisition costs, require complex forecasting to ensure sufficient capacity, are complicated and hard to manage, and consume valuable data center space and networking capacity. When a customer exceeds the capacity of a SAN, they have to buy another entire SAN, which is expensive and forces customers to pay for unused capacity. Customers told us they wanted the power of a SAN, but in the cloud, which hasn’t existed – until now.

Seite 1 von 7
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations Today at AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced four storage innovations that deliver added storage performance, resiliency, and value to customers, including: Amazon EBS io2 Block Express …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Mogo Reports 135% Increase in Bitcoin Transaction Volume in November
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Coty Completes Sale of Wella Stake to KKR
Genentech Announces FDA Approval of Xolair (omalizumab) for Adults with Nasal Polyps
CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft Collaborate to Develop Connected Industrial Vehicles
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:00 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kurssprung bei Blackberry - Kooperiert mit Amazon
20:51 Uhr
Tesla-Chef schließt Fusion mit anderen Autoherstellern nicht aus
20:00 Uhr
AWS Announces Five Industrial Machine Learning Services
20:00 Uhr
AWS Announces Three New Analytics Capabilities
20:00 Uhr
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
20:00 Uhr
AWS Announces Four New Container Capabilities
20:00 Uhr
AWS Announces Five New Capabilities for Amazon Connect, Helping Customer Service Representatives Offer More Personalized, Efficient, and Effective Experiences for Customers—All Powered by AWS’s Industry-Leading Machine Learning Technology
20:00 Uhr
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier to Migrate from SQL Server to Amazon Aurora, and an Open Source Project to Help More Organizations Leave SQL Server for PostgreSQL
17:00 Uhr
IMDb Announces the Top Stars and Top Breakout Stars of 2020 and Presents a STARmeter Award to Anya Chalotra
16:53 Uhr
AWS Announces Multiple New Compute Innovations, Including Five New Instance Types for Amazon EC2, Two New AWS Outposts SKUs, and Three New AWS Local Zones Locations Across the US

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:54 Uhr
2.304
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
18.11.20
1
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
17.10.20
3
Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich
16.10.20
242
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
29.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2: Streiks bei Amazon an mehreren Standorten