New Automobili Pininfarina Battista has completed its first high speed and handling tests at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy

Comprehensive test programme is underway as Automobili Pininfarina engineers fine-tune Battista's unique dynamics package including five selectable driving modes

EleF will make new Battista the most powerful Italian sportscar ever produced, combining 1,900 PS and 2,300 Nm of torque

Watch the Battista hyper GT prototype in action for the first time here: youtu.be/et8ZzcRIXGc

NARDO, Italy and TURIN, Italy, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automobili Pininfarina has reached a landmark moment in the development of its new Battista, as the pure electric hyper GT completed its first high speed test programme at the Nardò Technical Centre in Italy.

The successful test marks the beginning of the next chapter in the development programme of the most powerful Italian sports car ever produced. This will see nine test and validation versions of the pure-electric Battista driven on public roads and in private test facilities to fine-tune, validate and homologate its bespoke chassis settings, advanced torque vectoring system and unique sound experience.

Test Driver and Vehicle Dynamics Manager Georgios Syropoulos concluded a series of dynamic tests at the world-famous proving ground, including sprints around the circular banking of the 12.6 km Nardò-ring and laps of the twisting 6.2 km handling track.

Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Paolo Dellachà, said: "This test is an exciting moment for our clients and the team at Automobili Pininfarina as we complete another phase In the development of the most powerful Italian sports car ever made. We have undertaken extensive development using advanced simulation technology, and we can now fine-tune the calibration of Battista's bespoke chassis and pioneering four-motor torque vectoring system on road and track."

The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – for a combined power output of 1,900 hp and maximum torque of 2,300 Nm. Its advanced powertrain is able to intelligently distribute power between all four wheels for optimised traction in all conditions and allows customers to tailor the driving experience to suit their personal tastes using five unique driving modes (Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere).