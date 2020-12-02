 

DGAP-News Aareal Bank finances 'Scape' student accommodation in London

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.12.2020, 10:26  |  72   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Financing
Aareal Bank finances 'Scape' student accommodation in London

02.12.2020 / 10:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Bank finances "Scape" student accommodation in London

Wiesbaden, 2. December 2020 - Aareal Bank AG has provided a three-year financing of approximately GBP 54 million for "Scape London Canalside", a dedicated 400+-bed student accommodation facility in London. The asset is located in Bradwell Street near Queen Mary University, one of London's largest universities.

It was built - and is operated - by Scape, a worldwide developer and operator of student accommodation, and opened in September 2019. Scape London Canalside offers modern public areas including a fitness centre, cinema and study rooms as well as lounges.

"Scape is delighted to be expanding its existing relationship with Aareal Bank and we are very excited to work with Aareal in continuing to bring a first-class student experience to our residents at Scape Canalside. Our thanks to the team at Aareal", said Ronan Kierans, Director at Scape.

Aareal Bank sees student accommodation as an asset class with a promising future. "Aareal Bank is increasingly focusing on financing student accommodation. Having financed various attractive properties around the world already, we are planning to further grow our exposure to this segment", said Christof Winkelmann, member of Aareal Bank's Management Board.

"We are delighted about the trust Scape has placed in us with this transaction, which underscores our know-how in the segment of sophisticated student accommodation. Leveraging our Wiesbaden-based team of experts and our international branch network, we are very well positioned to provide expertise to a growing network of clients and partners", added Bettina Graef-Parker, Managing Director, Special Property Finance at Aareal Bank.

Additional photographs for editorial use can be downloaded here.

Contacts:
Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com

René Hartmann
Phone: +49 611 348 3438
RenePascal.hartmann@aareal-bank.com

Aareal Bank Group

Seite 1 von 3
Aareal Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aareal Bank finances 'Scape' student accommodation in London DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Financing Aareal Bank finances 'Scape' student accommodation in London 02.12.2020 / 10:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Aareal Bank finances "Scape" …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital um bis zu 10.668.068 Aktien
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities zahlt Wandelanleihe 2015/20 vollständig zurück
Arbor Metals meldet positive Resultate aus dem laufenden Explorationsprogramm
DGAP-News: DR. JUERGEN BECK WILL LEAVE THE PAION AG MANAGEMENT BOARD ON 31 DECEMBER 2020 AS PLANNED
DGAP-News: Corestate: René Parmantier wird neuer CEO - Lars Schnidrig bleibt als CFO an Bord
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: 10.668.068 Aktien mit einem Bruttoemissionserlös in Höhe von rund 200 Millionen Euro ...
DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma SE appoints Diana Wiedmann as Senior Vice President Human Relations
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate beruft René Parmantier zum neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank finanziert Studierendenunterkunft 'Scape' in London (deutsch)
10:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank finanziert Studierendenunterkunft 'Scape' in London
01.12.20
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B payment processes and services
01.12.20
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Gruppe entwickelt Plattformlösung zum Management von B2B-Zahlungsprozessen und Services
30.11.20
GRENKE IM FOKUS: Die Schlammschlacht ist noch nicht beendet
30.11.20
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax-Anleger bauen auf Prinzip Hoffnung und Konjunkturdaten
27.11.20
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax-Anleger bauen auf Prinzip Hoffnung und Konjunkturdaten
26.11.20
Ideas Daily TV: DAX kommt kaum vom Fleck / Marktidee: Aareal Bank
25.11.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Im Dezember bis zu acht neue Mitglieder im SDax erwartet
25.11.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt AAREAL BANK AG auf 'Reduce'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
5.859
AAREAL-Bank, GROTESK-PERVERSE Unterbewertung !!