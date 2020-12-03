 

DGAP-News Sixt Leasing SE again wins the 'Company Car Award' of AUTO BILD as best leasing provider

Sixt Leasing SE again wins the 'Company Car Award' of AUTO BILD as best leasing provider

03.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt Leasing SE again wins the "Company Car Award" of AUTO BILD as best leasing provider

Pullach, 3 December 2020 - Sixt Leasing SE, a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, has been awarded the "Company Car Award" by AUTO BILD. The readers of Europe's largest automobile magazine elected the company as the winner in the "Leasing" category. Sixt Leasing had already won the coveted title in 2018.

Michael Ruhl, CEO of Sixt Leasing SE: "The fact that the readers of AUTO BILD have honored us with the 'Company Car Award' for the second time confirms once again our excellent reputation as one of the leading providers of tailor-made fleet solutions. We are constantly developing our product and service portfolio in the interests of our customers in order to offer them the best overall package of attractive terms, a wide choice and top service."

With the "Company Car Award", Sixt Leasing SE has already won the third prize this year. In July, the subsidiary autohaus24 GmbH received the consumer award "Germany's Best Online Portals 2020" in the category "New Car Portals" for its website autohaus24.de from the news channel n-tv and the German Institute for Service Quality (DISQ). In addition, autohaus24.de received the rating "High Recommendation" in the category "Car leasing: online providers" in the FOCUS-MONEY study "Recommended by customers".

About Sixt Leasing:

Sixt Leasing SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In fiscal year 2019, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 824 million.

