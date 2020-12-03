Abivax 2021 Financial Communication Calendar

 

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.12.2020, 18:00  |  56   |   |   

03.12.2020 / 18:00
PARIS, FRANCE, December 3, 2020 - 6:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today publishes its 2021 financial communication calendar.

  • Thursday, April 1, 2021
    Publication of financial statements as of December 31, 2020
     
  • Friday, April 30, 2021
    Publication and release of the 2020 annual financial report
     
  • Friday, June 4, 2021 - 10.00 a.m.
    Shareholders meeting
     
  • Thursday, September 23, 2021
    Publication of financial statements as of June 30, 2021
     
  • Thursday, September 30, 2021
    Publication and release of 2021 half year report


About Abivax (www.abivax.com)
Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment C (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.


Contacts

Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63 		Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Chris Maggos
chris@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 79 367 6254 		Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22
Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24 		Public Relations France
DGM Conseil
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr
+33 6 14 50 15 84 		Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Marion Janic
mjanic@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 4017

03.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1152398  03.12.2020 

Wertpapier


