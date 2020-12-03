DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Abivax 2021 Financial Communication Calendar 03.12.2020 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PARIS, FRANCE, December 3, 2020 - 6:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today publishes its 2021 financial communication calendar.

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Publication of financial statements as of December 31, 2020



Publication of financial statements as of December 31, 2020 Friday, April 30, 2021

Publication and release of the 2020 annual financial report



Publication and release of the 2020 annual financial report Friday, June 4, 2021 - 10.00 a.m.

Shareholders meeting



Shareholders meeting Thursday, September 23, 2021

Publication of financial statements as of June 30, 2021



Publication of financial statements as of June 30, 2021 Thursday, September 30, 2021

Publication and release of 2021 half year report



About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment C (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.



Contacts

Abivax

Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 50 69 63 Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos

chris@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 79 367 6254 Press Relations & Investors Europe

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 22 Public Relations France

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 6 21 10 49 24 Public Relations France

DGM Conseil

Thomas Roborel de Climens

thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

+33 6 14 50 15 84 Public Relations USA

Rooney Partners LLC

Marion Janic

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 4017

03.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



1152398 03.12.2020