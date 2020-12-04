Approval of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ ESIA ”) by the DEA is a 2-stage process, with the approval of the SToR marking the completion of the first stage. The SToR contains a series of preliminary field and desktop assessments and consultations with the local community leadership in Kanye, government departments, NGOs and other relevant stakeholders. The results from the first stage will form the structure of the main report, which will be developed and compiled during the second stage.

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Botswana Department of Environmental Affairs (“ DEA ”) for its submitted Scoping and Terms of Reference (“ ST o R ”) subsequent to the announcements previously made on August 26, 2020 and October 28, 2020.

The SToR was submitted to the DEA on August 25, 2020. The DEA provided comments on the initial submission in early October. Giyani, working with Botswana-based Loci Environmental (Pty) Ltd (“Loci”), responded to the comments on October 26, 2020.

Loci will work on completing the second stage of the ESIA and we expect to file this with the DEA in Q1 2021.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented:

"I am delighted to report that we continue to make steady progress on our ESIA for the K.Hill Project despite the difficulties imposed by the global pandemic. I would like to thank our consultants, Loci, for their hard work as well as the Giyani team in country for ensuring a smooth submission of the SToR. As we have come to expect, the Botswana DEA has been highly efficient and professional to deal with as could be expected from Africa’s premier FDI jurisdiction.”

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company's flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding EV market.

