 

Giyani Metals Corp. Approval Received for Scoping and Terms of Reference for K.Hill Environmental Social Impact Assessment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 13:53  |  82   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Botswana Department of Environmental Affairs (“DEA”) for its submitted Scoping and Terms of Reference (“SToR”) subsequent to the announcements previously made on August 26, 2020 and October 28, 2020.

Approval of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) by the DEA is a 2-stage process, with the approval of the SToR marking the completion of the first stage. The SToR contains a series of preliminary field and desktop assessments and consultations with the local community leadership in Kanye, government departments, NGOs and other relevant stakeholders. The results from the first stage will form the structure of the main report, which will be developed and compiled during the second stage.

The SToR was submitted to the DEA on August 25, 2020. The DEA provided comments on the initial submission in early October. Giyani, working with Botswana-based Loci Environmental (Pty) Ltd (“Loci”), responded to the comments on October 26, 2020.

Loci will work on completing the second stage of the ESIA and we expect to file this with the DEA in Q1 2021.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented:

"I am delighted to report that we continue to make steady progress on our ESIA for the K.Hill Project despite the difficulties imposed by the global pandemic. I would like to thank our consultants, Loci, for their hard work as well as the Giyani team in country for ensuring a smooth submission of the SToR. As we have come to expect, the Botswana DEA has been highly efficient and professional to deal with as could be expected from Africa’s premier FDI jurisdiction.

About Giyani
Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company's flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding EV market.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.
Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:
Giyani Metals Corporation
Robin Birchall
CEO, Director
+447711313019
rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

Seite 1 von 3
Giyani Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Giyani Metals Corp. Approval Received for Scoping and Terms of Reference for K.Hill Environmental Social Impact Assessment TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Botswana Department of Environmental Affairs (“DEA”) for its submitted …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
DMG Announces Private Placement
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Genmab Announces that Janssen has Submitted a Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for ...
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of C$85 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 1: 40 PM EST
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Giyani Appoints President and Chief Operating Officer
18.11.20
Giyani Appoints New CFO, Receives Renewal of Final Licence in Botswana and Files Q3 2020 Interim Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
553
Giyani Metals -- ehem. Giyani Gold