Empower Ltd. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW.U) (the “Company”) announced that holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 25,000,000 units, completed on October 9, 2020, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “EMPW.U,” and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the NYSE under the symbols “EMPW” and “EMPW WS,” respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

About Empower Ltd.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Although the Company may pursue a business combination in any industry, sector or geographic region, it intends to focus its search initially on U.S. businesses in the consumer products, retail, services, experiences and related sectors, which complement the broad experience of the Company’s management in consumer-facing enterprises at the forefront of evolving preferences, tastes, experiences and values and which have the potential to offer a differentiated proposition that creates more meaning and connectivity to the modern consumer.

